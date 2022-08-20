Arts & Entertainments

Africa Film Academy’s Film-in-a-box alumni selected to join Toyin Abraham team

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has announced the selection of Abiola Oyetunde, one of the students that participated in Africa Film Academy’s Film-in-a- Box training, as one of the writers to work with her on her new project. The selected student is alumni of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s sponsored Film – in – a box training project for emerging filmmakers in Lagos.

Film-in-a-Box, as a training flagship project of AFA, offered immersive and residency training to aspiring and talented young filmmakers. Through the support of Lagos State Government, over 400 students have been trained in different areas of filmmaking by top professionals in the field.

The selected student recently completed a screening training with the first cohort at the just concluded training which held in Alimosho area of Lagos State. Oyetunde, who was selected by the ‘Alakada’ star to join her team, is one of the 13 finalists .

Oyetunde expressed delight over his selection, noting that he was glad to have been chosen from the thousands of writers who applied across the country. He further expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to learn from expert faculties that were afforded him by the state government and Africa Film Academy.

“I was really glad to have been a part of the Film – in – box training. Learning about synopsis, situations, and treatment has helped me to take hold of this opportunity. We get to do the same thing here as a team. I am grateful to Mummy Toyin Abraham for this opportunity,” said Oyetunde while sharing the news with the AFA team. Founder of Africa Film Academy and Africa Movies Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, said she is delighted about the move. She further said the adoption shows that Sanwo-Olu’s supported project is making strides among youths in the state.

 

