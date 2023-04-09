Africa Finance Corporation grows assets by 23% to $10.53bn

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has recorded an impressive performance in its latest financial year, with total assets growing 23per cent to $10.5 billion and the Corporation realising its five-year growth target a year early. In a press statement, the AFC said that against a challenging global economic and geopolitical backdrop in FY2022, it increased profit by 36per cent to $285.9 million, boosted operating income by 54per cent to $400.4 million and improved the liquidity coverage ratio to 202per cent. Commenting on the results, AFC President & CEO, Samaila Zubairu, said: “To scale up our development impact across Africa, in 2018 we set out to more than double the Corporation’s total assets from $4.5 billion to $10 billion, improve our return on equity from 7per cent to over 12per cent, and broaden our investment footprint on the continent in terms of geography and sector concentration, all within a five-year period.

I am pleased to report that we have met and, in some cases, exceeded our targets on all of these pillars, well ahead of our end-2023 target for achieving the strategy’s objectives.” The statement also noted that AFC’s pan-African reach expanded through investments in 36 countries, and accession to the Corporation by seven additional member states—Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Somalia, South Sudan, Tunisia, and Ethiopia—taking the total number of member states to 40, three-quarters of the continent. Furthermore, four new sovereign shareholders, Egypt, Mauritius, Cote D’Ivoire and DRC, helped increase total equity by 21per cent, to $2.67 billion from a total of 37 equity investors. According to the statement: “AFC’s consistently strong performance has been achieved by investing in projects that blend meaningful development impact with high risk-adjusted returns, leveraging the Corporation’s talent and execution culture to achieve its mandate of building the infrastructure required to foster industrialization in Africa.

“Notable project investments in 2022 include AFC’s joint acquisition of Lekela Power, Africa’s largest renewables-focused independent power producer; codevelopment of the Nyanza Light Metals titanium dioxide plant in South Africa; scaling up the number of countries in ARISE IIP from three countries to several African countries; and participation in a EUR650 million financing for Société Africaine de Raffinage, the national refinery of Senegal.”

