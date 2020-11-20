Africa-focused ventures invests in Nigerian startups

Africa-focused Morocco-based B2B VC fund Outlierz Ventures has announced new investments into three Nigerian startups – Bamboo, Youverify and Healthlane. This new set of startups brings to eight, the total number of startups Outlierz Ventures has invested in four African markets. The VC fund has previously invested in WaystoCap (Morocco), Sokowatch (Kenya), MaxAB (Egypt), and TousFacteurs (France) and Asoko Insights (Sub-Saharan Africa).

“We are delighted to announce our new equity investments in three African technology companies and are very proud of the exceptional results of our portfolio. The African market represents a huge opportunity to build innovative technological platforms that transform traditional business models in all key sectors of the economy.’’ Kenza Lahlou, cofounder and Managing Partner of Outlierz Ventures said.

‘’The health crisis we are currently experiencing is catalysing this digital transformation. This is evidenced by the recent acquisition of Paystack, a Nigerian fintech in payments, by the US leader, Stripe, valued at $ 34B, for more than $ 200 million last October. I am convinced that this is a major event in the African ecosystem which will lead to others,” Kenza added.

Outlierz Ventures is a venture capital fund dedicated to technology companies. It was launched by a team of Moroccan and African entrepreneurs and investment professionals, united around values and a common passion for entrepreneurship, innovation and Africa with the ambition to take part in the emergence of the continent’s next success stories. Outlierz Ventures Managing Partner, Kenza Lahlou, was also recently selected this year to join the “Kauffman Fellows”, dedicated to managers of venture capital funds around the world making it one of the rare African funds to be part of this global network.

