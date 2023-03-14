Africa Footballer of the Year: Fuludu rates Osimhen above others

…says World Cup absence won’t affect Napoli striker

Ex-international, Edema Fuludu, has tipped Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, for the next Africa Footballer of the Year award. According to the Delta FA chieftain, the Napoli striker has done well for both club and country and ahead of other players from the continent at the moment. Speaking further he said his recent goal drought should not give cause for worry as it is common with every top striker.

“Yes, I believe Osimhen has done very well,” he said. “The other person who should be gunning and running against him is Muhammed Salah but Osimhen is on top. He is young, energetic and he has delivered as a top striker. He has scored goals and I think this time, Nigeria deserves to have Osimhen take the African Footballer of the year award. “Osimhen has represented Nigeria well. He has been working so hard and he has delivered for his club and he will continue to score.

“The expectations have become high because he scored continuously for eight games and so people are always looking out to say he must score in the next game. “Pressure also comes in but I think he has matured over the years and his performance for both club and country has shown that.” Meanwhile, Fuludu has said the Super Eagles absence at the 2022 FIFA World Cup should not in anyway affect Osimhen’s chances of clinching the African best award, although he was of the opinion that it would have been an added advantage and we wouldn’t need to be debating it again. He added: “If you look at it, Nigeria did not go to the World Cup and that would have been a very big plus for him and we should not even be debating it but he didn’t go to the World Cup and these are criteria that they will look into and Nigeria has not won any continental engagement. “Based on foreign league, yes he has done well and represented the black folks and Nigeria very well. He deserves it and I hope he get it.”

