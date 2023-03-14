Sports

Africa Footballer of the Year: Fuludu rates Osimhen above others

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…says World Cup absence won’t affect Napoli striker

Ex-international, Edema Fuludu, has tipped Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, for the next Africa Footballer of the Year award. According to the Delta FA chieftain, the Napoli striker has done well for both club and country and ahead of other players from the continent at the moment. Speaking further he said his recent goal drought should not give cause for worry as it is common with every top striker.

“Yes, I believe Osimhen has done very well,” he said. “The other person who should be gunning and running against him is Muhammed Salah but Osimhen is on top. He is young, energetic and he has delivered as a top striker. He has scored goals and I think this time, Nigeria deserves to have Osimhen take the African Footballer of the year award. “Osimhen has represented Nigeria well. He has been working so hard and he has delivered for his club and he will continue to score.

“The expectations have become high because he scored continuously for eight games and so people are always looking out to say he must score in the next game. “Pressure also comes in but I think he has matured over the years and his performance for both club and country has shown that.” Meanwhile, Fuludu has said the Super Eagles absence at the 2022 FIFA World Cup should not in anyway affect Osimhen’s chances of clinching the African best award, although he was of the opinion that it would have been an added advantage and we wouldn’t need to be debating it again. He added: “If you look at it, Nigeria did not go to the World Cup and that would have been a very big plus for him and we should not even be debating it but he didn’t go to the World Cup and these are criteria that they will look into and Nigeria has not won any continental engagement. “Based on foreign league, yes he has done well and represented the black folks and Nigeria very well. He deserves it and I hope he get it.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Just how bad has Ndidi’s injury cost his teams

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria will not be going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after failing in the continental playoffs. Leicester City will not be playing in Europe next season after it emerged they can’t finish higher than eighth in the Premier League.   These two incidents may seem unrelated but there’s a common denominator […]
Sports

Lazio hand Serie A leaders Napoli rare defeat

Posted on Author Reporter

      Matias Vecino’s brilliant long-range strike earned Lazio a 1-0 win at Napoli on Friday as the runaway Serie A leaders lost for only the second time in the league this season. The Uruguay midfielder drilled in the winner on 67 minutes, unleashing a thumping half-volley from 25 yards to send Lazio up […]
Sports

Nigeria, Benin bid to co-host AFCON 2025

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria and Benin Republic have submitted a joint bid to stage the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025, joining Algeria, Morocco and Zambia in having expressed an interest in hosting the finals. Three-time African champions Nigeria are looking to stage for the third time, having co-hosted with Ghana in 2000 after being the sole organisers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica