Africa gets $50bn int’l support to transform agriculture – AfDB

Africa’s drive to transform its agriculture and become a food basket continues to receive strong global support, with development partners agreeing to commit more than $50 billion to the plan, barely two months after its launch. Development partners have agreed to commit more than $50 billion to Africa’s drive to transform its agricultural sector and become a breadbasket. In a statement issued on African Development Bank’s (AfDB) website, the global support came barely two months after the program’s inauguration.

According to the statement, political leaders on the continent have resolved to work tirelessly with international partners on compacts that will transform agriculture across the continent. It said the leaders resolved this at the recent Dakar 2 Food Summit, organised by the Senegalese Government and the African Development Bank. It listed donors of the fund to include Germany, which plans to contribute $14.34 billion, and the United States, which intends to provide five billion dollars.

“The AfDB aims to contribute $10 billion over five years, while the Islamic Development Bank intends to provide $7 billion dollars. “The European Union, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the West African Development Bank are part of the donors. “Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa; the French Development Agency, AFD; Ireland; the Netherlands; Switzerland and the United Kingdom also pledged their donations,” it stated.

