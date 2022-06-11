Africa Hospitality Investment Forum makes returns to Morocco

After two years of hiatus, as a result of COVID -19 pandemic, the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) will make a return as an in-person event this year to Morocco as the organisers have announced November 2 and 4 date, with Fairmont Taghazout Bay as venue for the yearly event. AHIF is Africa’s premier meeting place of leaders in the hospitality sector, attracting hotel and real estate investors, owners and developers, global hotel executives and prominent advisory services from across the African continent and beyond. The forum creates a dialogue and drives deals between international investors and hospitality owners on the African continent.

Headline sponsors for the event this year include host partner, SMIT and Platinum sponsors, Radisson Hotel Group and Inter- Continental Hotel Group. According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SMIT, Imad Barrakad; “We are delighted to be hosting AHIF once again and showcasing the opportunities that are available for investors outside of the established cities of Casablanca and Marrakech.

‘‘As a country, we are investing billions along the southern coast of Morocco and we look forward to welcoming the luminaries of the African hospitality industry to showcase the opportunities, build relationships with them and assure them that Morocco is a place they should prioritise for new initiatives.” While the Managing Director of The Bench, which organises AHIF, Matthew Weihs, said: “Hosting AHIF in Taghazout will allow us to increase the networking opportunities within the event. We want to fully utilise the resort and incorporate into our programme lawn or poolside talks and activities such as golf, tennis, or yoga.

‘‘In addition to the keynote presentations, panel discussions and exhibition showcase, we will provide our attendees with a truly immersive AHIF experience. As we have realised, nothing quite matches an in-person event, when it comes to understanding the issues of the moment, assessing the mood of the market, sharing ideas and meeting potential new business partners.” A recent meeting of AHIF’s Advisory Board, agreed on the main topics of discussion at the forum to include: Public-sector tourism investment incentives; Global economic overview on Africa; Investors’ view on opportunities; Contingency planning and crisis management; Alternative business models – franchise versus management; Localising a brand; Growth of alternative lodging and Sustainability in hospitality. Besides hotel and destination investment, the AHIF 2022 programme will feature a broad overview of hospitality from aviation to culinary experiences, and from contingency planning to foreign investment into Morocco. In addition to the in-person event, two virtual AHIF Marketspace events will take a deep dive into specific regions in Morocco and showcase the projects that are ripe for immediate invest- ment.

The first AHIF Marketspace will take place on June 15, with a focus on Guelmim Oued Noun, a city in southern Morocco, often known as the Gateway to the Desert. Boasting a new airport, Guelmim is one of the most promising beach destinations in Morocco and, with an investment plan of $1.2bn by the government, it is aiming to be one of the top destinations in the Kingdom. These short two hours virtual events ahead of AHIF will be free to attend and provide additional touch points for the AHIF community.

The projects presented will be loaded onto a secure platform with further financial and project information for investors to review. There, they can also request private meetings with the project owners at their convenience. Further Marketspace webinars on specific regions around Africa and the Middle East will follow, giving investors, owners, developers an online catalogue of verified, investable projects. Morocco is said to an outstanding example of the benefits tourism can bring to a country’s economy and its investment attractiveness.

Prior to the pandemic, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) reported that the travel and tourism sector was responsible for 21.2% of the country’s export revenue, $10.0 billion. In 2019, the industry was worth $14.6 billion, 12.1% of Morocco’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and was sustaining 1.3 million jobs, 12.3% of total employment. According to the World Bank, tourism is expected to be a major driver of the country’s economy this year. In 2021, Morocco’s GDP growth rebounded to 7.4%, which helped the country regain most of the output and job losses caused by the COVID-19 crisis. However, as real GDP is still 6.4% below the pre-pandemic trend, it is encouraging for those looking to invest.

