Africa Investment Forum pledges support for creative industries

Senior Director of the African Development Bank (AfDB)’s Africa Investment Forum, Chinelo Anohu, has pledged that the Forum will partner with investors who believe in the potential for commercialising the exports of Africa’s creative genius.

She stated this at the launch of the €100 million Impact Fund for African Creatives (IFFAC) held during this year’s Paris Fashion week. Ghanaian businesswoman and entrepreneur, Roberta Annan, last week, launched the €100 million IFFAC to channel investment into small and medium African creative and fashion enterprises.

According to Annan, IFFAC will award grants of up to €50,000 to selected projects to accelerate development of the continent’s creative sector. Annan, who also founded the African Fashion Foundation, said that in addition to grants, IFFAC will make a further €250,000 to €2 million in venture capital available to African entrepreneurs who complete its skills-building programme.

She said: “I have encountered so much incredible talent all over the continent, such originality and innovation.

But I have also noticed a lack of management skills, infrastructure and startup capital necessary to scale these creative businesses. This is the motivation behind IFFAC.”

Like this: Like Loading...