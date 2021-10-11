Business

Africa Investment Forum pledges support for creative industries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Senior Director of the African Development Bank (AfDB)’s Africa Investment Forum, Chinelo Anohu, has pledged that the Forum will partner with investors who believe in the potential for commercialising the exports of Africa’s creative genius.

 

She stated this at the launch of the €100 million Impact Fund for African Creatives (IFFAC) held during this year’s Paris Fashion week. Ghanaian businesswoman and entrepreneur, Roberta Annan, last week, launched the €100 million IFFAC to channel investment into small and medium African creative and fashion enterprises.

 

According to Annan, IFFAC will award grants of up to €50,000 to selected projects to accelerate development of the continent’s creative sector. Annan, who also founded the African Fashion Foundation, said that in addition to grants, IFFAC will make a further €250,000 to €2 million in venture capital available to African entrepreneurs who complete its skills-building programme.

 

She said: “I have encountered so much incredible talent all over the continent, such originality and innovation.

 

But I have also noticed a lack of management skills, infrastructure and startup capital necessary to scale these creative businesses. This is the motivation behind IFFAC.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

MPC member blames market unions, others for rising inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

A member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Prof. Mike Obadan, has accused market unions and associations in the country of being one of the key drivers of the nation’s soaring inflation rate. Obadan, who stated this in his personal statement at the committee’s meeting in January, accused the market […]
Business

Report: Nigeria, 5 others record 2m phishing attacks in Q2’20

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

  LOOPHOLE The weakening of the economy during the pandemic offered fraudsters the opportunity to strike       Sunday Ojeme   Due to growing traffic in the use of internet and attendant criminal tendencies by some users, the level of phishing attacks again increased in the second quarter of the year with Nigeria and […]
Business

Google redesigns Pay app, opens waitlist for bank accounts with Citi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google on Wednesday relaunched its U.S. payments app, introducing paid promotions to the service and opening a waitlist for bank accounts being launched next year with Citigroup Inc (C.N) and 10 other institutions. The new Google Pay app, like its predecessor which will be discontinued eventually, enables contactless payments in stores […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica