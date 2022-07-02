News

Africa is already involved in Ukraine/ Russia war -President Zelenskyy’s aide

President Zelenskyy’s Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, has likened Ukraine’s agitation for liberation from Russia to Africa’s fight against European colonialism, adding that while Africa might think she is liberated, “Russia’s subsequent attack and intent to colonize will only trigger a chain reaction of chaos across Europe into Africa.” Yermak stated this in a recent online interview. “We’re still fighting for our freedom and the right to be ourselves in our land Ghana and Nigeria had been independent for over 30 years when Ukraine voted for the right to self-determination. “Resources were pumped out of Ukraine for over 30 years, including metals, grain, gas, and oil (under the USSR our oil fields were almost depleted). “Knowing this, one can only laugh when they say that Russia is at war with NATO in Ukraine,” he said. Mr. Yermak noted that Russia has purposefully imposed a blockade on Ukrainian ports in the Black and Azov seas to prevent the export of Ukrainian food.

 

