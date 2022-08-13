News

Africa is teeming with talent – Sal Jobe

Ahead of his work related trip to Tanzania, Sal lands in Lagos, earlier in the week he came into the city and was interviewed regarding his current work in Africa.

In discussion he mentions that he lives and works in Europe, but there’s nowhere better on this plant than Africa when it comes to top talent, this is in many aspects, music, Film and TV, sports and business.

It’s not by chance that Africa has produced incredible talents time and time again.

Sal Jobe; “ there’s talent in many places across the world, but there has always been top level talent in Africa, most of which are naturally talented and gifted.

The problem is helping them to come to Europe where there’s better opportunities for them.

According to sal Jobe “I want to help my people to become the best they can be, to believe in themselves because that belief will eventually transpire into real genuine results”.

Also everyone in life needs help at some stage, my intention is to take players and fighters to Europe and get them deals and develop what they already have, he stated.

He further explained that It’s very important for me and close to my heart, there’s many billionaires and millionaires in Africa that can do such much to help but we all have to do what we can to help as little as it may be” eventually more and more people will follow this mindset and before you know it Africa will benefit from seeing its people thrive.

Currently being shown around town, Sal Jobe is enjoying Africa but the serious work has begun, he heads to meet some of the best players Nigeria has before making his way over to Tanzania do the same.

“We take inspiration from this gesture and intend to follow the progress of this and the outcomes and results, he explained.

 

