Africa Magic announces extension for AMVCA submissions

Edwin Usoboh

African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards organizers MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic has announced an extension for submissions to the 9th AMVCA awards the prestigious award that recognizes the best of Nollywood. Recall, earlier in February, the organisers called for entries, asking filmmakers to submit their projects between February 20, 2023, to March 10, 2023. However, they’ve extended the submission timeline to March 17, allowing more filmmakers a chance to submit their projects to Africa’s most prestigious awards. The entry is open to all African filmmakers who had movies and films publicly exhibited or broadcast between December 1, 2021, and January 31, 2023.

The entry portal opened on February 20 and will close on March 17, 2023. All films (aired in cinemas or otherwise), made-for-television movies or television series are eligible so long as they fall within the specified timeline. Speaking, the Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola, said: “The AMVCAs returned last year after a one-year break with much pomp and pageantry.

We had an eight-day celebration filled with several activities affecting the different facets of our industry. Since then, we’ve seen more brilliant work we look forward to celebrating at the ninth edition of the awards. This year’s AMVCAs will once again demonstrate our intentionality in spotlighting the tremendous talent we have in the African film and TV industry.” To enter the awards, all filmmakers must prepare a 5-minute-long showreel. The video must be less than 300MB and submitted on the Africa Magic website. The website will allocate a unique reference number to each completed online submission and share more instructions. The ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought to you by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice. Amstel Malta is the headline sponsor

