Africa Magic Come Play Naija get more interesting

It’s been back-to-back winnings on the new Africa Magic ‘Come Play Naija’ game show and it’s about to get even more interesting.

 

The winning opportunity has been extended to DStv and GOtv viewers to claim cash prizes to the tune of N2 million! Active and new customers stand a chance to win cash prizes with the ‘Home Play Edition’ on the show by predicting the winner of the Saturday live games.

 

The first correct 40 predictions will win 50,000 Naira weekly. To predict and win, join the Home Play by tuning in at 7pm on Africa Magic every Saturday to watch the game show and predict the winning team.

 

Prediction opens 7pm and closes 15mins later. Come Play Naija is a game show that will see two teams competing in a collection of games for a chance to win up to five million naira every episode.

 

The show will run in five segments – ‘Trivia Time’, ‘Obstacle Course 1’, ‘Obstacle Course 2’, ‘Obstacle Course 3’, and ‘Spin the Wheel’. Each segment will require one or more team members to participate in the games that are valued from 400,000 Naira to 2,000,000 naira.

 

