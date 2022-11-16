News

Africa Magic Come Play Naija returns with Season Two

Africa’s leading entertainment content provider, Africa Magic, has announced the return of its entertaining and cash rewarding game show, AM Come Play Naija. Season two of the show premieres November 17, at 9pm with media personality sensation, Hero Daniels, returning as host. The show follows its maiden episode with backto- back episodes on Friday and Saturday the 18th and 19th of November 2022 respectively.

Come Play Naija will be available to DStv and GOtv customers on Africa Magic Showcase, (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv SUPA channel 6), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2). Speaking on the return of the show, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, Multi- Choice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said the success recorded on the first edition has spurred the return of the show.

 

