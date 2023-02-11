News

Africa Magic debuts first Original Hausa series, Dala Dala, on GOtv

Africa Magic has announced the premiere of a Hausa series, Dala Dala on February 13, on GOtv. The indigenous series, originally produced by Africa Magic, follows the story of Farouk, who is in constant battle with his conscience after receiving $120,000, to hold in secret, from his close friend, Hamisu, who gets murdered.

He is forced to make a quick decision with a lurking unseen enemy who threatens his family and life. Commenting on the premiere, Executive Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. Tope Oshunkeye, said Dala Dala is another quality local content that will provide life lessons and entertainment for customers. “Dala Dala is an interesting indigenous series that tells a captivating story of money in relation to human values and how these values are put to a test in the face of temptation. This is another local production that reflects our high-quality standards at MultiChoice.

The entire twenty-six episodes of this series will surely provide life lessons and entertainment to GOtv customers,” he said. Dala Dala will be airing on Africa Magic Hausa (GOtv Channel 4) every Monday at 8pm. The series will be open to GOtv Jolli, Max and Supa subscribers.

 

Our Reporters

