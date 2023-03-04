Arts & Entertainments

Africa Magic debuts new brand movie daily

Africa Magic has disclosed plans to debut brand new movies daily in March in what it tagged, March Movie Madness. The audience will enjoy a total of 55 new Nollywood film titles on Africa Magic Urban and Showcase. Of these 55 movies, 25 will premiere on Africa Magic Showcase on different days of the week.

 

While the remaining 30 films will air on Africa Magic Urban every day as Africa Magic viewers will enjoy up to four movies on some days. Ahead of the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, the platform is proving why it is regarded as Africa’s greatest storyteller, with the release of these films. Ten of the movies that will air on AM Showcase are commissioned works monitored by Africa Magic and MultiChoice.

With this, viewers should expect only the very best in storylines and production quality. 15 others were acquired from brilliant Nollywood producers like Jay Franklyn Jituboh, Agatha Amata, and Biodun Stephen.

The mix of themes and genres on this roster of 55 films present something for every film aficionado as there is a mix of genres where everyone gets a good cocktail of everything Zadok they love from horror, thriller, comedy, psychological drama, to romantic comedy.

 

The Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Dr Busola Tejumola, spoke about the decision to launch the movie marathon and what it means for subscribers. She said, “As a brand, we’ve always been committed to telling true African stories, sharing the complexities of what makes us unique.

‘This roster of 55 movies does just that – telling stories about different facets of us as Africans and our culture. Every single film will open viewers up to a new point of view. We know they have been produced with the best standards, and we believe that viewers will enjoy watching them.”

