Africa Magic eyes Aisha Buhari’s Biopic

Africa Magic, the Multi- Choice-ownedmovieand general entertainment channel group dedicated to telling Africanstories, isconsidering making a biopic of Mrs. AishaBuhari, wifeof President Muhammadu Buhari. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, Multi- Choice Nigeria disclosed this on Tuesday on the sidelines of the two-day Africa Magic Content Marketplace which ended in Kano yesterday.

The Africa Magic Content Marketplace, which coincided with the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria(BON), isdesigned to provide an avenue for primary content producers to directly interact with Africa Magic for the opportunity to sell their productions. The event, which drew over 200 content producers from the North, said Tejumola, offers a win-win situation for all stakeholders, as it provides storytellers in the North as well as other parts of the country the platform to tell their stories in a compelling manner.

Tejumola said: “The Africa Magic Content Marketplace is an initiative we hope will provide every content producer with the opportunity to interface with our buyers. It will also provide us the privilege to share with producers the type and quality of content required by us.

