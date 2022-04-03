News

Africa Magic, MultiChoice unveil nominees for its awards

Africa Magic, in association with MultiChoice, recently unveiled the list of nominees for the eighth edition of its premium awards that included a new category, Best Online Social Content Creator.

 

This inclusion according to the organizers is in recognition of the growing popularity and quality of social media content across the continent. Nominees in the category include Mr. Macaroni for Multi Personality Disorder, Tee Kuro for Nollywood epic Love Story 1& 2 (parody), Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori for Kayamata, and Oga Sabinus for Mr. Funny.

 

Other nominees are Taaooma for Road Rage, Jacqueline Suowari for Of Line and Layers, Edem Victor for First Date – Mummy’s Boy and Elozonam Ogbolu for Affiah-DeJa Vu.

 

The list has generated conversations on social media with many hailing the AMVCAs for recognizing these content creators and their efforts in African storytelling.

The nominees also took to their social media pages to express delight over their nomination and thanked the award organisers for acknowledging their art. Tee Kuro took the celebration of his nomination to another level as he uploaded a comic video of him singing and dancing on Twitter.

Voting for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs opened on March 19, 2022, and will close on April 29, 2022. To be eligible to vote, fans will need to register to vote on the web and mobile for their favorite nominee.

 

