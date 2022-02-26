Arts & Entertainments

Africa Magic premieres new game show, Come Play Naija

Africa Magic, the leading provider of entertainment content for Africa by Africans, has announced the launch of a new game show, Come Play Naija. The show premieres Thursday, 3 March 2022 from 9 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family channels, and will be available to customers on DStv and GOtv. Come Play Naija is a 60-minute game show format that involves two teams competing against each other for a chance to win millions of Naira and other surprise prizes such as a brand-new car. The show is divided into five segments with different games – Trivia games, Obstacle Course 1, Obstacle Course 2, Obstacle Course 3, and Spin the Wheel. Each segment will require one or more team members to participate in the games that are valued from 400,000 Naira to 2,000,000 Naira.

The show, hosted by media personality Hero Daniels, will air Thursdays and Fridays from 9 pm and every Saturday from 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family. Viewers will also take part in a home play edition on the Saturday live show to win cash prizes weekly. This Home Play is exclusive to active DStv and GOtv subscribers.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, described the new show as an entertainment package that will further affirm Africa Magic’s position as a leading local entertainment provider, ranging from reality shows to movies, drama series, and now family game shows.

“We are very excited about our latest show which happens to be a first-of-itskind family game show in Nigeria. We know how much our viewers enjoyed the Big Brother Naija Friday Night games, so we decided to create a show where they get to participate in light-hearted, fun, entertaining, and fast-paced games to win amazing prizes. We urge our DStv and GOtv subscribers and new customers to tune in when the show premieres in March”, said Tejumola.

Africa Magic Come Play Naija game show premieres Thursday, 3 March 2022 from 9 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv SUPA channel 6), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2). DStv viewers will be able to watch on the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. You can sign-up or reconnect to DStv and GOtv today by downloading the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps from the Apple and Google Play stores or by dialing *288# to subscribe. For more information on Come Play Naija and other Africa Magic programming, visit www.africamagic.tv. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #AMComePlayNaija

 

