Africa Magic to unveil nominees for AMVCAs season 8

Today, nominees for the eight edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, will be unveiled in a special broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 9pm WAT. Nollywood actors, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Daniel Etim-Effiong, will announce the nominees in all 33 categories for this edition. Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, speaking on the broadcast said: “We received a good number of quality entries from across the continent for this edition of the AMVCAs and we are pleased to reveal the final shortlist of nominees, which we are confident embody the excellence the awards is renowned for.”

For this edition, Africa Magic announced a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator and the return of the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series bringing the total number of categories to 33. 12 categories will be open to viewers’ vote and 21 decided by the AMVCA panel of judges headed by veteran filmmaker, Victor Okhai.

