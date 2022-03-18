News

Africa Magic unveils 8-day events for 8th AMVCAs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice has announced an eight-day series of events to herald the 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) set to hold on May 14. The announcement was made at a press conference yesterday, March 17, by the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, who said that the introduction of the eight-day series of events will reinvent and bring exciting changes to the awards that had its first edition in 2013. He said: “We are focused on shining the light on the many aspects that make the African film and television industry truly magical and beaming that magic to millions of Africans who watch the awards every year.

“These curated events will feature a celebration of fashion, technology, food and African culture. There will also be panel discussions and film screenings from our MultiChoice Talent Factory, industry sessions and competitions for digital content creators and budding fashion designers” she said. The eight-day event will commence with an opening night on Saturday, May 7. This will be followed by a first-ever AMVCA runway show in partnership with Bella Naija Style on May 8. May 9 will be Multi- Choice Talent Factory Day with movie screenings and panel discussions by students of the MTF Academy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Bristow sacks 100 pilots, engineers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A day after Air Peace sacked over 75 pilots, embattled Bristow Helicopters, yesterday, announced the sack of over 100 pilots and engineers made up of Nigerians and expatriates. This is coming amid industrial action embarked upon by labour unions that has crippled the airline’s operations. The airline, however, based its decision on the severe impact […]
News

Okowa attributes nation’s insecurity to population growth, poverty

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, attributed the security challenges inhibiting socio-economic development of the nation to a multiplicity of factors including high rate of poverty, unemployment and the geometrical increase in the population of the country. Okowa disclosed this while playing host to the Country’s Representative of Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), Mr. Vladimir […]
News

Experts seek 30km/hour speed limits to reduce auto crashes

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed by the high number of fatalities recorded from auto crashes on Nigerian roads, experts drawn from within and outside the country have advocated a downward review from the current speed limit of 50km/hour to 30km/hour in places where pedestrians and cyclists mix with traffic. Road traffic injuries were the 8th leading cause of death […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica