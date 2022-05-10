Africa makes cargo impact amid omicron, Russia-Ukraine war

Despite the twin effects of Omicron and the devastating effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, African airlines saw cargo volumes increase by 3.1 per cent in March 2022, compared to March 2021. Their cargo carrying capacity was 8.7 per cent above March 2021 levels.

This was disclosed in March 2022 data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for global air cargo markets, showing a drop in demand.

The effects of Omicron in Asia, the Russia-Ukraine war, and a challenging operating backdrop contributed to the decline despite a marginal increase.

Global demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometres (CTKs), according to the clearinghouse for over 290 airlines fell 5.2 per cent compared to March 2021 (-5.4 per cent for international operations).

Capacity, according to it, was 1.2 per cent above March 2021 (+2.6 per cent for international operations). While this is in positive territory, it is a significant decline from the 11.2 per cent year-on-year increase in February. Asia and Europe experienced the largest falls in capacity.

Several factors in the operating environment, like the war in Ukraine, led to a fall in cargo capacity used to serve Europe as several airlines based in Russia and Ukraine were key cargo players.

Sanctions against Russia, it noted, led to disruptions in manufacturing, while rising oil prices are having a negative economic impact, including raising costs for shipping.

New export orders, a leading indicator of cargo demand, are now said to be shrinking in all markets except the U.S.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) indicator tracking global new export orders fell to 48.2 in March. This was the lowest since July 2020.

Global goods trade has continued to decline in 2022, with China’s economy growing more slowly because of COVID-19 related lockdowns (among other factors); and supply chain disruptions amplified by the war in Ukraine.

General consumer price inflation for the G7 countries was at 6.3 per cent year-on-year in February 2022, the highest since 1982.

Air cargo markets mirror global economic developments. In March, the trading environment took a turn for the worse. The combination of war in Ukraine and the spread of the Omicron variant in Asia have led to rising energy costs, exacerbated supply chain disruptions, and fed inflationary pressure.

As a result, compared to a year ago, there are fewer goods being shipped—including by air. Peace in Ukraine and a shift in China’s COVID-19 policy would do much to ease the industry’s headwinds.

As neither appears likely in the short-term, we can expect growing challenges for air cargo just as passenger markets are accelerating their recovery,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director-General

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...