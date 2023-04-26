Africa Must Address Energy Poverty To Attain Middle Income Status –Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that African countries must address energy poverty in order to attain middle income status.

Osinbajo said this in a lecture he delivered at a Special Public Lecture on Monday at the University of Philadelphia, USA where he spoke on the specific title ‘Energy Transition in Africa’s.

In order to achieve this, Osinbajo outlined specific pathways that would lead to climate-pos – itive economic growth in the continent and at the same time lead to the realisation of the global netzero emissions targets.

Emphasizing the point about Africa’s potential in the realization of the global energy transition targets, the Vice President submitted that “Africa’s endowments, renewable energy, natural resources and a young workforce, present a compelling set of circumstances for several pathways to climatepositive growth.”

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “Low emissions consumption and production, the point being that Africa can, instead of going the carbon-intensive path to providing energy, goods and services for its own needs, takes full advantage of green technologies and practices.

There is the distinct advantage that Africa can actually pursue a green course of growth without worrying about costly legacy infrastructure.”

He, however, proposed that the developed world changes its perception of Africa, and not see the continent merely as a victim but as a solution in the climate change conversations and the attainment of the global net zero targets by 2050- 2060.