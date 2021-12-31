Africa Nations Cup disrespected, says Ian Wright

The Africa Cup of Nations is being “disrespected” by some negative media coverage, says former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

The 24-team competition begins on January 9 and will feature a host of Premier League and European stars. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is among those to also call for the tournament to be given more respect. “Is there ever a tournament more disrespected than the Africa Cup of Nations?”

Wright said on Instagram. On the media coverage around AFCON he claimed: “There is no greater honour than representing your country.

The coverage is completely tinged with racism. “We played our Euros across 10 countries in the middle of a pandemic and there’s no issue at all. But Cameroon, a single country hosting a tournament, is a problem.”

