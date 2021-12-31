Sports

Africa Nations Cup disrespected, says Ian Wright

The Africa Cup of Nations is being “disrespected” by some negative media coverage, says former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

 

The 24-team competition begins on January 9 and will feature a host of Premier League and European stars. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is among those to also call for the tournament to be given more respect. “Is there ever a tournament more disrespected than the Africa Cup of Nations?”

 

Wright said on Instagram. On the media coverage around AFCON he claimed: “There is no greater honour than representing your country.

 

The coverage is completely tinged with racism. “We played our Euros across 10 countries in the middle of a pandemic and there’s no issue at all. But Cameroon, a single country hosting a tournament, is a problem.”

 

