‘Africa needs annual GDP of 7% for inclusive growth’

Experts examining an ongoing study of key factors underlying development in Africa, over the weekend, emphasised the need for the continent to sustain annual growth rates of at least 7-10 per cent over the next 40 years to be able to meet “Agenda 2063,” a roadmap and master plan set by the African Union, for transforming the continent into the global powerhouse of the future.

The session, organised by the Africa Union Commission (AUC) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), was held on the sidelines of the 36th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa. The study on, “Key Actions to Drive Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development in Africa,” was commissioned by the Chairperson of the AUC, Moussa Faki Mahamat and AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

According to a press release, the study will undertake a deep analysis of Africa’s growth trajectory and identify key actions for Africa to double its growth rates from the current level for the next 40 years.

Acting Chief Economist and Vice President of the AfDB, Prof Kevin Urama, outlined the rationale for the study: “Africa’s current growth performance is insufficient to eradicate poverty and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063 as encapsulated in the African Development Bank’s ‘High 5’ priorities.”

In a message read on his behalf, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia said he had no doubt that Africa would overcome poverty and expected nothing less than recommendations fit for purpose. He said: “What we can do collectively in getting the African economy to grow can no longer be seen as a pipe dream.”

Each speaker affirmed their belief that sustained development was within reach. They cited China as an example of a development strategy incorporating inclusive growth, that had propelled the country from a developing nation to a superpower within 40 years. “No African country has achieved consistent growth rates for decades-long growth. Why the inconsistencies, and what are the drivers of rise and fall?” Urama asked.

“We need new financial models’ novel approaches to address them. Redistribution of resources is inevitable,” said Urama. Sharing examples from Angola, the country’s Finance Minister, Vera Daves de Sousa, said progress meant commitment. “In Angola, the government is totally committed to removing obstacles – improving the businesses environment beginning with the political environment,” she said.

De Sousa said other requisites were tackling excessive bureaucracy and promoting human capital development as a main pillar of the country’s development plan. Columbia University Professor and Economist, Jeffrey Sachs, noted that increasing and sustaining investment from the current level of 20 per cent of GDP to 40 per cent would require “a deep quantitative exercise and a development strategy promoted by strategists.

“This is Africa’s challenge,” he stressed, adding that infrastructure and human capital development would be critical. Hanan Morsy, Deputy Executive Secretary and Chief Economist at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, said Africa needed macro-economic stability. “The continent must scale up the production value chain, not just export raw materials,” she observed.

Other speakers listed additional hurdles the continent faces, chief among them is the cost of capital to achieve the infrastructure expenditure required for growth, the bulging youth population, and the need to fast-track technology innovation and skills. In a related development, the AU has announced that it plans to launch a debt status data bank on its member states, as part of initial steps to monitor and advise on possible distress.

The decision, announced over the weekend at the 36th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, will help member states improve on their fiscal governance as the continental body pursues development programmes among members. Albert Muchanga, the Zambian diplomat and current AU commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Mineral, told a news conference that the AU wants to have adequate data on fiscal situations as an early warning system.

“It is going to be a debt observatory to enable us monitor the debt situations. We intend to have real-time data with respect to debt management around the countries of Africa,” Muchanga said without specifying timelines. Once launched, it would become the first such move by the continental body that has traditional focused on political instability, but has been changing to pursue development. African countries owe at least $696 billion to external creditors in their bid to build infrastructure, finance crucial social programmes and deal with budgetary deficits.

But some countries like Zambia have been struggling with repayment. Zambian Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane told the news conference that his country needs a proper repayment arrangement to avoid defaulting. The Zambian government owes $17 billion in external debt, with about $6 billion owed to China. The majority of the Chinese loans were acquired during the reign of Edgar Lungu. In 2020, Zambia became the first African country to default on debt in the Covid-19 era.

The government of President Hakainde Hichilema has been working with creditors such as China and Eurobond holders to restructure their debts. Prof Kevin Urama, AfDB’s acting chief economist, said debt is not in itself bad but noted that Africa had taken on “bad debts.” “If you look at the quantity of debt on the continent, compared to the quantity of debt in other countries, Africa is not really heavily indebted.

The real problem is the bad debts,” he said. Prof Urama said there would be continuous training on fiscal management as the AU pursues to improve value-addition on agricultural processing.“Africa owns 65 per cent of the world’s arable land. That tells you that Africa should be the food basket of the world, not a net importer of food,” he said.

