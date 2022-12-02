Business

Africa needs energy capital to develop, remain sustainable –Seplat CEO

Posted on

For Africa to achieve major development goals and power its own economies as well as export energy, energy capital should be deployed to the continent. The Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, said this at the World Energy Capital Assembly (WECA) held in London, where he delivered a keynote dubbed, “Accessing Capital for Energy Projects in Africa.”

He said the world could increase global energy security and ensure that everyone had access to affordable and reliable energy, whilst also stressing that Africa had the capacity not only to be self sufficient energywise, but to also export energy to areas of need. According to Brown, “we can, through investment in Africa’s energy infrastructure, help to accelerate development in Africa, to increase prosperity and improve its chances of achieving all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. “And we can help to guide Africa’s energy transition by encouraging investment in lowercarbon sources of energy, while at the same time encouraging Africa at both government and corporate level, to im-prove ESG performance, meaning better environmental care through lower emissions, creating jobs and helping social development, and by improving governance at all levels. Thus, energy capital wins, Africa wins and the environment wins. We can achieve all these wins at little incremental cost to the environment.” In sub-Saharan Africa, the largest infrastructure deficit is in the power sector. Whether measured in terms of generation capacity, electricity consumption, or security of supply, Africa’s power infrastructure delivers only a fraction of the service found elsewhere.

 

Our Reporters

