nngx
Business

Africa Plus Partners lists carbon mitigation fund on NGX

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced the listing of Africa Infra Plus Fund (AIPF I), a ₦20.5bn closed-end infrastructure fund, on the Exchange, on Tuesday, 24 January 2023, which was commemorated with a Closing Gong Ceremony. This development is another significant move of the NGX towards championing sustainable investing in Africa.

Co-managed by Africa Plus Partners Plc, and Capitaltrust Investments & Asset Management Limited, AIPF 1 is Nigeria’s first Carbon+ (ESG-focused) naira- denominated infrastructure fund to be listed on the Exchange. AIPF 1’s structure is a pool of equity and quasiequity investments in Carbon+ infrastructure projects that promote sustainable development including, but not limited to roads, power, water supply, wastewater management, ports, and airports. The Fund also acquires the shares and other investment instruments issued by socially responsible entities carrying on infrastructure business or executing infrastructure projects exclusively.

Commenting on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, stated that, “today’s listing marks a significant milestone in our commitment to promoting sustainable investing and reducing the drivers and impact of climate change. We are proud to be at the forefront of this and look forward to more exploits as we drive growth in the capital market.” Speaking to members of the media, Africa Plus Partners Chairman, Anhad Narula, said: “This is a sustainable infrastructure fund that specialises in carbon mitigating infrastructure investments.

The fund, whose investors include ordinary Nigerians via their pension fund administrators, is committed to investing in sustainable infrastructure businesses that align with the global energy transition and move towards cleaner sources of energy and efficiently run, sustainable infrastructure and utility services.” On his part, the Managing Director, Africa Plus Partners Plc, Mr Adeniran Ajakaiye, stated: “With this listing, we aim to demonstrate the highest levels of good governance and transparency, as we continue to deliver active returns to shareholders, whilst addressing Nigeria’s ‘missing middle’ infrastructure gap.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria-Cote d’Ivoire to strenghten maritime trade relations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is ready to nurture the country’s economic relations with the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, most especially in the areas of Port and shipping operations, in order to strengthen the capacities of both countries to participate competitively in global and regional trade.   […]
Business

Bajaj Auto launches Re 250 Superkeke in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bajaj Auto – the world’s largest manufacturer of 3-wheelers, has today launched the most superior keke ever seen in Nigeria, the RE 250 along with their exclusive national distribution Stallion Group.   The RE 250 was unveiled by superstar footballer Jay Jay Okocha in the presence of over 100 keke dealers & other prominent members […]
Business

Premium Pension reappoints Mairami as MD

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Board of Directors of Premium Pension Limited has approved the reappointment of Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer for another term, effective January 2, 2022. It will be recalled that Mairami was first appointed in January 2018 for a term of four years. The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica