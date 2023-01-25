Africa Plus partners lists Carbon Mitigation Fund on Nigerian Exchange

Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited, the leading infrastructure investment managers in the country haa announced the introduction of the first carbon + (ESG- FOCUSSED) naira denominated infrastructure fund, Africa Infra Fund 1, on the Nigerian exchange (NGX). The memorandum listing of 17,439 units on the floors of the Nigerian Stock Exchange follows all necessary approvals by the company by the company on January 18, 2023 to list its premier Fund – Africa Infra Plus Fund I (AIPF I), on the NGX. Speaking the media after the customary closing gong at the NGX yesterday Africa Plus Partners’ Chairman, Anhad Narula, said: “This is a sustainable infrastructure Fund that specialises in carbon mitigating infrastructure investments. The Fund, whose investors include ordinary Nigerians.
Related Articles
No plans to increase taxes in Edo, Obaseki assures
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration has no plans to increase taxes in the state, noting that the state seeks inclusiveness and participation from citizens in revenue generation and administration. The governor gave the assurance after a closeddoor meeting with stakeholders in tax administration at the Edo State Internal […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: APC, PDP’ve nothing to offer Nigerians – Kwankwaso
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as dead political parties that have nothing good to offer the country anymore. Kwankwaso stated this yesterday during his visit to Ado-Ekiti as part of his campaign tour of the South […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sanwo-Olu: Tinubu is visionary, consistent, enigmatic, master strategist
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 70th birthday. He described Tinubu as “visionary, consistent, loyal, enigmatic and master strategist” whose democratic credentials are scholarly materials for study in political economy. Tinubu, a leading presidential aspirant in APC and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)