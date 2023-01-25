Africa Plus partners lists Carbon Mitigation Fund on Nigerian Exchange

Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited, the leading infrastructure investment managers in the country haa announced the introduction of the first carbon + (ESG- FOCUSSED) naira denominated infrastructure fund, Africa Infra Fund 1, on the Nigerian exchange (NGX). The memorandum listing of 17,439 units on the floors of the Nigerian Stock Exchange follows all necessary approvals by the company by the company on January 18, 2023 to list its premier Fund – Africa Infra Plus Fund I (AIPF I), on the NGX. Speaking the media after the customary closing gong at the NGX yesterday Africa Plus Partners’ Chairman, Anhad Narula, said: “This is a sustainable infrastructure Fund that specialises in carbon mitigating infrastructure investments. The Fund, whose investors include ordinary Nigerians.

