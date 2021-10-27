Africa Prudential disrupts technology with business solutions

Africa Prudential is creating a growing list of business solutions for corporates across several sectors of Nigeria’s economy as it pushes ahead with its transformation into a digital technology provider. A statement from the firm said the business solution services were designed to build robust enterprise solutions for companies, government agencies, and not-for-profit organisations.

The solutions enable disruptive innovations, value creation and growth for businesses, that is central to the achievement of their goals. Commenting on this, Obong Idiong, CEO of Africa Prudential, said: “We are delighted to present our business solutions services to corporate entities and other organizations across Africa. The solutions that we have built for our clients in the last 3 years are milestones in our evolution from a solely investor services firm to a digital technology and investor services firm.

“We continue to challenge the status quo and to engag business leaders on the need to reimagine their business more competitively for growth, efficiency and to reposition in the rapidly evolving competitive landscape. We then embrace the challenge to build the tools that they require to get there.” Since its foray into the technology space in 2017, Africa Prudential has continued to build its capacity to transform businesses using technology as an enabler. The firm continues to invest in its Innovation Lab where a team of technology professionals are stimulated to leverage on Design Thinking processes to translate the dreams of clients into creative and innovative technology solutions.

