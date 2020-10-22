Africa Prudential reports N1.41bn Q3’20 PAT

Africa Prudential Plc has posted a profit after tax of N1.41 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to N1.50 billion reported in Q3 2019, representing a decline of 6 per cent year on year (YoY).

According to the company, the result was on the back of the 29.61 per cent reduction in revenue from contracts with customers, 5.4 per cent reduction in other income, 3.4 per cent increase in personnel expenses, and 17.2 per cent increase in amortization of intangible assets.

Profit before tax stood at N1.57 billion for the period in contrast to N1.76 billion in 2019, accounting for 11 per cent YoY decline. Gross earnings was N2.63 billion, compared to N2.90 billion in Q3 2019, a 9 per cent YoY decline.

According to the company, despite the poor yield environment, Africa Prudential’s interest income increased by six per cent year-on-year.

This increase was fueled by 19.83 per cent increase in interest income on loans and advances and 780 per cent increase in interest income on bonds. The total increase in intesest income was achieved despite 45.94 per cent reduction in interest income on treasury bills and 87.95 per cent reduction in interest income on short-term deposits.

The company noted that during the third quarter of the year 2020, the company’s fees from corporate actions grew by 25.79 per cent, register maintenance grew by 47.49 per cent and revenue from digital technology consultancy siginificantly increased by 264.63 per cent year-on year.

However, there was a revenue decline from fee from contracts by 30 per cent year on year due to the impact of COVID-19 on our key clients, which resulted in renegotiation and repricing.

