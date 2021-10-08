Africa Re, IFC put smiles on African farmers’ faces

Africa-Re’s partnership with IFC (a member of the world bank group) in March 2019 is strategic and symbolic, as this has put smiles on the faces of African farmers who had faced losses of different magnitudes in their businesses. The partnership aims at providing technical support to insurance companies for their agricultural line by using index-based agricultural insurance. This no doubt will trigger innovative and more efficient solutions for small farmers, help them mitigate effects of climate change related shocks, protect them against catastrophic losses and access to finance.

The African agriculture insurance market has encountered several challenges that have resulted in the very low penetration levels of this class over the years including high premium rates, high volatility of net ac-count results for risk carriers, low institutional capacity and limited reinsurance capacity. In order to address these challenges that have impacted the expansion of agriculture insurance solutions in Africa, the IFC’s Global Index Insurance Facility(GIIF) set up an experience account whereby the loss ratios of the net account for local risk carriers would be capped at 75 per cent and the excess loss amounts transferred to the Global Index Insurance experience account. African Reinsurance Corporation acts as the fund administrator.

The Global Index Insurance Facility (GIIF) is a multi-donor program managed by the World Bank Group created to address the scarcity of affordable insurance protection against weather and catastrophic risks in emerging countries. GIIF is supported by the European Commission, the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States, the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and the Japan Ministry of Finance. The pilot phase of the experience account was set up in 2017 for a three-year period to end in December 2020.

The $900,000 fund covered Nigeria and Zambia and was intended to support the development of weather and area yield index insurance programs in these countries. The benefits of the experience accounttotheindexinsuranceportfolios cannot be overemphasized.

“This initiative would certainly go a long way in moving Nigeria towards its goal of food security in line with Africa-Re’s mission to support African economic development,“ Ken Aghoghovbia, DMD/COO-Africa Reinsurance Corporation, said. During the last three years, the experience account fund has been triggered twice – in 2019 and 2020.In 2019, two risk carriers, Mayfair Insurance Company(Zambia) and AXA Mansard Plc(Nigeria) benefitted from the fund following various flood losses that impacted their net account portfolios. In 2020, the Nigeria market was again hit by flood losses that affected 8 local risk carriers on the CBN Area Yield Index Anchor Borrowers Program (Wet Season) for rice, maize and cotton crops.

