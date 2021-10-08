Business

Africa Re, IFC put smiles on African farmers’ faces

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa-Re’s partnership with IFC (a member of the world bank group) in March 2019 is strategic and symbolic, as this has put smiles on the faces of African farmers who had faced losses of different magnitudes in their businesses. The partnership aims at providing technical support to insurance companies for their agricultural line by using index-based agricultural insurance. This no doubt will trigger innovative and more efficient solutions for small farmers, help them mitigate effects of climate change related shocks, protect them against catastrophic losses and access to finance.

The African agriculture insurance market has encountered several challenges that have resulted in the very low penetration levels of this class over the years including high premium rates, high volatility of net ac-count results for risk carriers, low institutional capacity and limited reinsurance capacity. In order to address these challenges that have impacted the expansion of agriculture insurance solutions in Africa, the IFC’s Global Index Insurance Facility(GIIF) set up an experience account whereby the loss ratios of the net account for local risk carriers would be capped at 75 per cent and the excess loss amounts transferred to the Global Index Insurance experience account. African Reinsurance Corporation acts as the fund administrator.

The Global Index Insurance Facility (GIIF) is a multi-donor program managed by the World Bank Group created to address the scarcity of affordable insurance protection against weather and catastrophic risks in emerging countries. GIIF is supported by the European Commission, the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States, the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and the Japan Ministry of Finance. The pilot phase of the experience account was set up in 2017 for a three-year period to end in December 2020.

The $900,000 fund covered Nigeria and Zambia and was intended to support the development of weather and area yield index insurance programs in these countries. The benefits of the experience accounttotheindexinsuranceportfolios cannot be overemphasized.

“This initiative would certainly go a long way in moving Nigeria towards its goal of food security in line with Africa-Re’s mission to support African economic development,“ Ken Aghoghovbia, DMD/COO-Africa Reinsurance Corporation, said. During the last three years, the experience account fund has been triggered twice – in 2019 and 2020.In 2019, two risk carriers, Mayfair Insurance Company(Zambia) and AXA Mansard Plc(Nigeria) benefitted from the fund following various flood losses that impacted their net account portfolios. In 2020, the Nigeria market was again hit by flood losses that affected 8 local risk carriers on the CBN Area Yield Index Anchor Borrowers Program (Wet Season) for rice, maize and cotton crops.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Part Marketers reaffirm stance against N10trn subsidy waste

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…say policy stagnated economic growth Oil marketers in Nigeria at the weekend bluntly rejected any attempt to take the country back to the fuel subsidy regime, which gulped N10 trillion of the country’s revenues in the last 10 years. Rising under the auspices of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), the marketers declared that […]
Business

Oil production: Firms fight back over $10pb cost ceiling

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

  BICKER NNPC disagrees, insist current cost not acceptable     Some oil producers are enraged by the move to unilaterally cut the production cost in Nigeria below $10 per barrel and have begun underground move to scuttle the plan, New Telegraph gathered exclusively at the weekend.   The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had […]
Business

Edo to upskill female artisans with eco-friendly generator

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has commenced engagement with skilled artisans, equipment fabricators and other key stakeholders in the formal and non-formal sectors of the economy in the state in pursuance of a project to construct an eco-friendly generator for low-income female artisans in Nigeria. According to Obayuwana Eghosa in a report, the institution won a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica