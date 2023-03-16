Africa receives investment boost to develop water infrastructure

Metito Utilities Limited (MUL), a global investor and operator of water, wastewater, and alternative energy management solutions, and British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor, announced the launch of their new company Africa Water Infrastructure Development (AWID), a first-of-its-kind platform to develop climate-smart water projects at scale and to increase water security across Africa. The official launch of AWID took place at the British Embassy in Cairo, and was hosted by the British Ambassador, Gareth Bayley; Managing Director and Head of Africa for BII, Chris Chijiutomi and Metito Managing Director, Rami Ghandour. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, United Kingdom (UK) Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, said water insecurity is a critical development challenge in Africa. He noted that climate change is expected to reduce water availability and increase the extent of water scarcity, exacerbating existing water-related vulnerabilities caused by other socio-economic factors.

