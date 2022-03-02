Africa recorded four turboprop accidents, no jet hull loss in 2021

*IATA urges continent to implement ICAO SARPs

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Wednesday released 2021 safety performance data for the commercial airline industry showing strong improvement in several areas compared to both 2020 and to the five years 2017-2021.

According to the report, there is a reduction in the total number of accidents, the all-accident rate, and fatalities.

At year-end 2021, some 28 African countries (61% of the total) had 60% or greater Safety-related Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS) implementation. In addition, a focused multi-stakeholder approach to specific states will be important to addressing repeated occurrences.

Airlines based in sub-Saharan Africa experienced four accidents in 2021, all with turboprop aircraft, three of which resulted in 18 fatalities. None of the operators was on the IOSA registry. There were no jet hull loss accidents in 2021 or 2020.

The global average jet hull loss rate declined slightly in 2021 compared to the five-year average (2017-2021). Five regions saw improvements, or no deterioration compared to the five-year average.

The Director-General of IATA, Willie Walsh disclosed that the priority for Africa is the implementation of the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Safety-related Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS).

IATA members and airlines on the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registry which includes all IATA members who experienced zero fatal accidents last year.

“Safety is always our highest priority. The severe reduction in flight numbers last year compared to the five-year average magnified the impact of each accident when we calculate rates. Yet in the face of numerous operational challenges in 2021, the industry improved in several key safety metrics. At the same time, it is clear that we have much work ahead of us to bring all regions and types of operations up to global levels of safety performance,” said Walsh.

To show high improvement in air safety, there were no runway/taxiway excursion accidents, for the first time in at least 15 years.

A runway incursion is an aviation incident involving improper positioning of vehicles or people on any airport runway or its protected area.

When an incursion involves an active runway being used by arriving or departing aircraft, the potential for a collision hazard or Instrument Landing System (ILS) interference can exist.

At present, various runway safety technologies and processes are commonly employed to reduce the risk and potential consequences of such an event.

A runway excursion on the other hand is a runway safety incident where an aircraft makes an inappropriate exit from the runway.

Runway excursions include runway overruns, where an aircraft is unable to stop before it reaches the end of the runway.

