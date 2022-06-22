Business

Africa recorded progress in building tax transparency in 2021'

African countries’ requests for information for tax collection purposes rose 26 per cent over the previous year, signaling continued progress toward tax transparency despite a challenging environment, according to a report by The Africa Initiative launched on Tuesday in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Tax Transparency in Africa 2022 report, which covers 38 countries, documents Africa’s progress in tackling tax evasion and other illicit financial flows (IFFs) through transparency and exchange of information (EOI) for tax purposes. The Africa Initiative is a partnership of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (The Global Forum), 33 African countries and 16 partners, including the African Development Bank, the African Union Commission, the European Union and the governments of Switzerland and the UK.

Five non-member countries participated in the study for the report. “I wish to applaud the members of the Africa Initiative for their commitment and resilience in implementing tax transparency standards during the difficult times occasioned by the COVID- 19 pandemic,” said Githii Mburu, Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority and Chair of the Africa Initiative, during the launch. Among other key findings of the 2022 report include: African countries had 4135 bilateral exchange of information relationships in 2021, up from 913 in 2014; fifteen countries sent requests for tax information in 2021, up from six in 2014; nine African countries collectively reported having collected €233 million since 2014 as a direct result of exchange of information requests and in 2021, 1500 African tax officials received training on the use of exchange of information instruments. Zayda Manatta, head of the Global Forum Secretariat, presented an analysis of the report’s findings.

 

