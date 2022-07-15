Africa records 63% jump in diseases spread from animals – WHO

Africa is facing a growing risk of outbreaks caused by zoonotic pathogens, such as the monkeypox virus which originated in animals and then switched species and infected humans. To this end, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, has said although, “infections originating in animals and then jumping to humans have been happening for centuries, the risk of mass infections and deaths had been relatively limited in Africa.” While poor transport infrastructure acted as a natural barrier,” Moeti called for improved transportation in Africa, saying there is an increased threat of zoonotic pathogens travelling to large urban centres.

He said: “We must act now to contain zoonotic diseases before they can cause widespread infections and stop Africa from becoming a hotspot for emerging infectious diseases.” These are the highlights of an analysis by the WHO which similarly showed that there has been a 63 per cent increase in the number of zoonotic outbreaks in the region in the decade from 2012-2022 compared to 2001-2011.

The analysis found that between 2001-2022 there were 1,843 substantiated public health events recorded in the WHO African region. Thirty per cent of these events were zoonotic disease outbreaks. While these numbers have increased over the past two decades, there was a particular spike in 2019 and 2020 when zoonotic pathogens represented around 50 per cent of public health events. The Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and other viral haemorrhagic fevers constitute nearly 70 per cent of these outbreaks; with dengue fever, anthrax, plague, monkeypox and a range of other diseases making up the remaining 30 per cent.

