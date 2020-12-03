Africa records rising new HIV infections, deaths amid COVID-19

There were estimated 38 million people living with HIV at the end of 2019. Experts said increasing domestic funding, prioritising prevention, tackling stigma and discrimination, ensuring more testing, among other measures, could tackle HIV as well as reduce new infections, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

As Nigeria joined the global community to mark the World AIDS Day 2020, it become clear that the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc, denying many sick persons including persons living with HIV access to needed treatment and sometimes resulting in preventable death.

The Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said globally, there are 38 million people living with HIV and 67 per cent of them are living in the African Region. According to her, in 2019 alone, more than one million people in the African Region were newly infected with HIV, accounting for 60 per cent of the global total, and sadly, 440,000 people in the region died from HIVrelated causes. The rise in the new HIV infections this year has been mostly attributed to COVID-19.

“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moeti said, “We are seeing how important it is for the world to come together, with determined leadership from governments and communities worldwide to sustain and expand access to essential services, including HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care. Speaking further, she confirmed that In the African Region new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths are not reducing fast enough to meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of ending AIDS epidemics by 2030.

Children living with HIV are not being adequately identified for HIV treatment. Girls and women aged 15–24 years account for 37 per cent of all new HIV infections, and stigma and discrimination especially against key populations continues to create barriers to service access.

Apart from COVID-19, which has been largely blamed for rising new HIV infections in Africa including Nigeria, another key factor said to have contributed to new infections is poor funding for prevention interventions. Much of the funding for HIV in Nigeria, for instance, is foreign dependent. Ditto for many African countries.

It is a known fact that experts have consistently counseled African governments to take ownership of HIV/AIDS fund-ing for sustainability.This is yet to be achieved. According to the Executive Director, JAAIDS, Mrs. Olayide Akanni, HIV prevention interventions are still being underfunded as more emphasis has been placed on treatment over the years. Another factor behind rising HIV infections is stigma.

The Assistant Reps, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr. Omolaso Omosehin, said the issue of stigmatisation of people living with HIV and COVID-19 is a major concern to the UNFPA. Omosehin who is also the Head, Lagos Liaison office of UNFPA, said the UNFPA had integrated messages against stigma into its awareness campaign.

He urged the public to shun stigmatisation, show kindness and support for people that are sick including people living with HIV (PLWH). “In the case of HIV, the stigma has reduced; in any case, you are not required to disclose your status, except you want to, and that has helped to remove the stigma.

“Someone may have HIV, and you may never know, because he is taking his drugs. “The message and awareness about HIV is there, that if you shake hands, hug or even kiss someone with HIV, you won’t get the infection; that has helped to reduce the stigma.” “Unlike COVID-19, if someone coughs near you or shows other symptoms of the virus, you will pull back, mask up, even advise the person to keep a distance,” he said.

Omosehin however advised Nigerians to embrace precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic, saying “the present strain is more virulent than before’’. He said that ages of those who developed complications after contracting the virus had dropped from the elderly to the middle age. “Let nobody live under the im-pression that COVID-19 is gone; in fact, the virus we have now is more virulent than the virus we had before.

“We need to continue to observe social distancing, masking up, and regular washing of hands. “There are many things that can retain the virus for a period of time; so, don’t live under the impression that your hands are clean.” On his part, the Director General, National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA) Dr. Gambo Aliyu appealed to Nigerians to embrace HIV/AIDS testing, as the response has been said to be very low.

Gambo who said stigma and discrimination were some of the major causes of low response to testing, said a number of measures have already been put in place to empower poor women in rural communities living with the disease.

He said: “This is very important because this year’s HIV/AIDS’ response is different and it is different because of COVID-19.” Aliyu added that the agency was scrutinising its data to find out the real impact of COVID-19 on the people living with HIV/AIDS in the country. HIV continues to be a major global public health issue, having claimed almost 33 million lives worldwide so far.

However, with increasing access to effective HIV prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care, including for opportunistic infections, HIV infection has become a manageable chronic health condition, enabling people living with HIV to lead long and healthy lives.

As a result of concerted international efforts to respond to HIV, coverage of services has been steadily increasing. In 2019, 68 per cent of adults and 53 per cent of children living with HIV globally were receiving lifelong antiretroviral therapy (ART).

