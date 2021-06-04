Africa risks COVID-19 surge as health facilities deteriorate

…14 nations record 20% increase in cases in one week

Some African nations, including Nigeria are said to be facing the risk of a surge in COVID- 19 cases due to deteriorating health facilities, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. The implication of this, New Telegraph learnt, is for African countries to urgently boost critical care capacity to prevent health facilities from being overwhelmed.

This comes as vaccine shipments to the continent grind to a near halt. However, it was learnt that altogether, 48.6 million doses have been received and 31.4 million doses have been administered in 50 countries in Africa, where around 2% of the population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while globally 24% have been vaccinated. As the continent struggles with vaccine shortages, the care of critically ill COVID-19 patients is also lagging behind other parts of the world. While Africa has 2.9% of cases globally, it accounts for 3.7% of deaths.

A critical check revealed that some of the factors likely to cause this include weak observance of preventive measures, increased population movement and interaction as well as the arrival of winter in southern Africa, which have heightened the risk of COVID-19 resurgence in many countries. In the last two weeks, Africa recorded a 20 per cent ncrease in cases compared with the previous fortnight. The pandemic is trending upwards in 14 countries and in the past week alone, eight countries witnessed an abrupt rise of over 30% in cases. South Africa is reporting a sustained increase in cases, while Uganda saw a 131% week-on-week rise last week, with infection clusters in schools, rising cases among health workers and isolation centres and intensive care units filling up. Angola and Namibia are also experiencing resurgence in cases.

The increase comes as COVID-19 vaccine shipments continue to slow down. Burkina Faso this week received just 115 000 doses from the COVAX Facility, while Rwanda and Togo each received around 100 000 Pfizer vaccine doses. Nearly 20 African countries have used up more than two-thirds of their doses.

The COVAX Facility is in talks with several manufacturers, as well as with countries which have vaccinated their high-risk groups to share doses. Speaking on the development, WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said: “The threat of a third wave in Africa is real and rising. Our priority is clear – it’s crucial that we swiftly get vaccines into the arms of Africans at high risk of falling seriously ill and dying of COVID-19. A WHO survey carried out in May found that in many African countries,crucial equipment and the health workforce required to handle severely ill COVID- 19 patients fall far short of needs. Of the 23 countries responding to the survey, most have fewer than one intensive care unit bed per 100 000 population and will require an increase of between 2500% and 3000% to meet needs during a surge. Among the countries providing information on ventilators, only a third of their intensive care unit beds are equipped with mechanical ventilators.

