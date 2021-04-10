News Top Stories

Africa seeks $25bn for climate adaptation, green recovery

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

African nations aim to double funding for climate change adaptation projects to $25 billion over five years as they look to foster a green recovery from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Bloomberg yesterday reported Patrick Verkooijen, chief executive officer of the Global Centre on Adaptation, as saying that Africa-the continent most vulnerable to environmental shifts – has already secured $12.5 billion from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a newly launched Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme and expects to secure the balance at the next two United Nations Climate Change Conferences, Africa currently loses between $7 billion to $15 billion a year due to climate change and that is likely to increase to as much as $50 billion or 3% of continent-wide gross domestic product annually by 2040 without investment in adaptation strategies, Verkooijen said. Africa last year had its first recession in a quarter century, according to the African Export-Import Bank.

“African leaders want to use the COVID-19 crisis as a reset moment for the current crisis and to prepare for the next one,” Verkooijen said. “We are still increasing carbon emissions to the atmosphere and the implications are exponential.” While African countries contribute relatively little to climate change in terms of carbon emissions, they are likely to be the hardest hit due to a high reliance on rain-fed agriculture including crops and livestock. Rising temperatures and sea levels — as well as rainfall anomalies — heighten the frequency and intensity of natural disasters. Climate change kills at least 1,000 people a year in the sub-Saharan region and leaves another 13 million either injured, homeless, food insecure or without water and sanitation, according to the International Monetary Fund. Climate change and natural disasters also caused $520 million in direct economic damage in the region since 2000, the fund said.

The Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme, co-created by the AfDB and GCA, seeks to establish a centralized body through which African governments, multilateral and bilateral institutions and donors can channel funds to organized adaptation initiatives on the continent. Its aims include providing farmers with access to digital technologies to help them better deal with erratic weather and ensure food security, and mobilizing resources from international capital markets, Verkooijen said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Only lawyers can save legal profession –Babalakin

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mr. Wale Babalakin, has said the nation’s legal profession was under a “serious threat,” and could only be saved by a collective stand by lawyers to only speak the truth always. Babalakin recently resigned his positions as Pro Chancellor, University of Lagos and as chairman of the negotiation committee on […]
News

FG condemns southern Borno, Adamawa attacks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned killings and destruction of properties in Southern Borno and Adamawa States.   In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister, who received with shock the news of the terrorist attacks in Pemi, […]
News

You proved to be competent, made us proud, Buhari tells AfDB President

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday told the newly elected President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, that he supported his re-election bid because he proved to be competent and made Nigerians proud in his first term. “I congratulate you on your second and final term in office. Congratulations on winning the election. Nothing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica