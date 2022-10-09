News

Africa should target investors to revive oil, gas industry – Ogbue

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Managing Director of Zigma Limited, Funmi Ogbue, has advised stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to revive the upstream sector and make it an attractive destination for investment.

Speaking at the Africa Oil Week in South Africa, Ogbue addressed concerns about divestments, environmental sustainability and governance, and policymaking using political, financing and technological considerations.

According to Ogbue, who is also the president and co-founder of Women in Energy Network, industry advocacy groups like Oil Producers Trade Section, OPTS, in Nigeria were a useful tool to help push a clear and harmonised set of standards for implementing ESG goals in African countries and working in tandem with the energy ministries.

She said, “Building blocks for this are already present on the continent like Nigeria with its use of International Finance Corporation (IFC) Performance Standards and South Africa with Code for Responsible Investing in South Africa (CRISA).”

Ogbue noted that if successfully implemented, the standards could become legislation that will enable uniformity and stability on the continent, hence making Africa a more attractive investment destination.

“This presents an opportunity for the African energy industry to set the pace for the development and implementation of ESG standards in consonance with continental realities and growth aspirations.”

To stem the flow of divestments and create stronger ESG and climate policies, financing strategies such as focusing on encouraging new participants in the investment landscape were advisable, Ogbue noted.

“Symbiotic investors such as oil traders whose business model depends on a thriving upstream industry are considerable. In one such recent transaction, Sirius Petroleum, a United Kingdom (UK) independent, executed a senior loan facility with Trafigura in 2021 to fund E&P activities in Nigeria,” she said.

Increased participation of symbiotic investors could lead to a better competitive lending environment on the continent according to Ogbue. “Raise funds from investors who share similar ESG and commercial outlooks.”

She lamented that the perception by outsiders was that oil and gas companies were weakly committed to decarbonisation. Quoting a report by the International Energy Association (IEA), “Global investment in clean energy in 2020 by the oil and gas industry was 1% of capital expenditure.

“The energy transition to zero-carbon is a journey that will take more time than anticipated as policy meets reality (as witnessed with the current global energy crisis). The oil and gas industry will remain relevant albeit in a diminishing capacity through this period. However only operators that follow rhetoric through with action will survive.

“The opportunity here is for Africa to stay slightly ahead of the curve to attract funding. If the rest of the world is doing 1% of CAPEX on ESG compliant projects, then Africa doing 5% will send the right signals and attract investment.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

VAT: Rivers takes FG to Supreme Court

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Rivers State Government, through its Attorney- General, has gone to the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal that ordered it to maintain the status quo on the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) pending the determination of an appeal that was lodged by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). […]
News

10 millionaires emerge in UBA savings promo

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has rewarded 10 customers, who emerged winners in this year’s first quarterly draw of the lender’s ongoing savings promo, with N1 million each.   The electronic raffle draw, which was held virtually over the weekend, was witnessed by the relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and […]
News

With God, roses and punk, German military honours Merkel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Germany’s military on Thursday honoured outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel with their highest ceremony for a civilian, playing an eclectic mix of music of her own choosing that has intrigued the nation. In the “Großer Zapfenstreich” ceremony, pared back due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Bundeswehr staff music corps played a hymn, a 1960s song that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica