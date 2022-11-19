Africa to record highest global cases of diabetes in 2040

The African Continent has been projected to record the highest cases of diabetes between 2040 and 2050 across the globe ahead of Europe and America, who currently top the chat. This was disclosed by a diabetes specialist, Dr. Barbara Akinbowa during a programme organized by Society of Family Physicians, Nigerian Medical Association and Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria to commemorate the World Diabetes Day for pensioners in Makurdi, Benue state. Dr. Akinbowa said the statistics, which were based on the report of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) also places seven in every 10 people over the age of 70 as diabetes patients globally.

She expressed concern that the African heath system which is not as robust as that of the west may be overwhelmed if measures are not taken to avert the situation. Benue State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Usha Anenga, told journalists that the event was organized to create more awareness about diabetes, to administer free medical treatment and to donate free testing kits to the retirees to enable them plan their diets. Dr. Anenga noted that the exercise was indeed imperative considering the negative effects associated with diabetes, which he said is also very pricey in both management and treatment.

