Africa Tourism Board names Tanzania, Mozambique, Nigeria most fascinating African safari destinations

Tanzania has been named as African’s most exciting and fascinating safari destination, with Mozambique and Nigeria in tow by members of Africa Tourism Board (ATB) during its first ever Africa Tourism Day (ATD) held recently, according to a report by Eturbonews.com. Participants at the event were asked to vote for the African country which is best for tourism. The poll voters selected Tanzania as the most exciting African safari destination, followed by Mozambique and Nigeria. The event was organised by ATB Ambassador in Nigeria, Mrs. Abigail Olagbaye, who is also Desigo Tourism chief executive officer (CEO).

The winners of the poll were targeted to pick the best photograph contest winner and the most exciting and fascinating travel destination in Africa. The ATD photo contest winner was Steven Sigadu from Zambia who was awarded a 5-day visit to Cape Town in South Africa. Tanzania has been rated among leading safari destinations in Africa due to its rich natural attractions, mostly the wildlife in leading protected parks including the Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Ruaha, Selous Game Reserve, Mkomazi, and other fascinating nature reserves with natural beauty. Visiting and staying in Tanzania could be a lifetime and memorable moment when visitors meet some of the friendliest people one will ever meet who will go above and beyond to help guests out and make them feel welcomed in their country.

Serengeti National Park is one of the best safaris one can choose to experience to see the “Big African 5: Lion, Leopard, Elephant, Rhino, and Buffalo.” Tanzania is home to famous natural and attractive geographical features including Mount Kilimanjaro, Ngorongoro Crater, Mount Meru, the Indian Ocean Coast, and a myriad of natural caves. Africa Tourism Day focuses on Africa as a single destination through its annual event which will be rotational throughout the African countries.

This affords host countries the opportunity to showcase their unique tourism assets and attract tourists and investors on a continental and global level. The event celebrates Africa’s rich and diverse cultural and natural tourist attractive endowments. The ATD also aims to create awareness on issues that are impeding development, progress, integration, and growth of the tourism industry and also formulating and sharing solutions and

