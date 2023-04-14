Travel & Tourism

Africa Tourism Research Network unveiled in Ghana

A new tourism development and promotion initiative, known as Africa Tourism Research Network (ATRN), which is a non-political, non-religious and non-governmental Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has been launched in Accra, Ghana, with a focus on African tourism. The group is dedicated to advocating for higher standards in travel and tourism research, analysis, and marketing, contributing to the advancement of tourism research on a national, regional, and global scale. It is also expected to bring together the most talented and knowledgeable individuals in the travel and tourism research field. Membership of the new initiative is drawn from the academia, professional practitioners, government and its agencies, and research experts among others, who are to collaborate, and network with their peers from across the globe.

The formal launch of ATRN in Accra recently saw an impressive line-up up of speakers, with such names as Em manuel Frimpong, who is the promoter of the new group; Joseph Mensah-Ansah, Dr Kwesi Eyison, Devizes Kwame Owusu- Ansah and the former Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine Minister of the Seychelles, Alain St.Ange claiming the podium. St.Ange, who is also the international consultant to Ghana tourism, delivered a speech at the event in which he charged the promoters of the group and African tourism fraternity to show more commitment to the sector. The former Seychelles minister, who was one of the three candidates in the island’s last Presidential Elections, spoke about the importance of every Ghanaian standing behind the country’s tourism industry, adding that the launch of ATRN was a big step in the consolidation of tourism, not as an activity, but as an industry. While congratulating Frimpong and his team for the new group, he noted that it is, “Proper data and real factual information is key to tourism growth. To know the importance of the industry every one must have credible information about relative facts and figures.” St.Ange also went on to push the ‘Buy Ghana’ concept as he developed the point around the great Ghana Cocoa industry and the excellent local chocolates. “Be proud of Ghana made products, stand behind your industries and buy Made in Ghana products,” he said.

