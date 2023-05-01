Sports

Africa U-17 Championship: Golden Eaglets Pip Zambia 1-0

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Golden Eaglets of Nigeria began their campaign at the ongoing Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Algeria on a good note after coach Nduka Ugbade’s side secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Young Chipolopolo of Zambia on Sunday evening in Constantine, Algeria.

The game started with Nigeria getting most of the possession and chance but met with a strong Zambian rearguard who kept them at bay. The Eaglets got one of their goals disallowed in the 23rd minute after Abubakar Abdulahi tapped in from a cross but was ruled offside.

The first half ended in a barren draw after Zambia hit the wood – work with goalkeeper Richard Odoh beaten. The second half re – sumed with Zambia taking the game to their Nigerian opponents but found Eaglet’s defense impregnable.

Nigeria’s moment finally came in the 76th minute when Favour Daniel got what turned out to be the winner as Nigerian boys held on to their lead to keep three points in the bag.

Bukola

Related Articles
Sports

WAFCON 2022: World Cup ticket at stake as S’ Falcons face-off against Cameroon’s Lionesses

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Women’s World Cup ticket will be at stake when the Super Falcons of Nigeria take on the Lionesses of Cameroon in one of the quarterfinal games at the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Today’s spectacle in Casablanca is expected to be explosive, but Nigeria captain, Onome Ebi, says the Falcons are […]
Sports

UEFA League: Conte searching for Spurs consistency as Milan await

Posted on Author Reporter

      Antonio Conte said on Monday that he is trying to give inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur some Italian-style focus as they head into their Champions League last-16 tie with AC Milan. Spurs face Italian champions Milan in Tuesday’s first leg at the San Siro after a bumpy period in which they beat Manchester City […]
Sports

ValueJet Cup 2022: Continental teams storm Ikenne as draws hold

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

All the four Nigeria Professional Football League teams on the continent this year are all expected to storm Ikenne, the home ground of Remo Stars for the maiden edition of the ValueJet Preseason Tournament. Plateau United was the first team to announce their attendance after leaving Jos for Abuja en-route Ikenne for the competition.   […]

Leave a Comment