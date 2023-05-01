Africa U-17 Championship: Golden Eaglets Pip Zambia 1-0

Golden Eaglets of Nigeria began their campaign at the ongoing Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Algeria on a good note after coach Nduka Ugbade’s side secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Young Chipolopolo of Zambia on Sunday evening in Constantine, Algeria.

The game started with Nigeria getting most of the possession and chance but met with a strong Zambian rearguard who kept them at bay. The Eaglets got one of their goals disallowed in the 23rd minute after Abubakar Abdulahi tapped in from a cross but was ruled offside.

The first half ended in a barren draw after Zambia hit the wood – work with goalkeeper Richard Odoh beaten. The second half re – sumed with Zambia taking the game to their Nigerian opponents but found Eaglet’s defense impregnable.

Nigeria’s moment finally came in the 76th minute when Favour Daniel got what turned out to be the winner as Nigerian boys held on to their lead to keep three points in the bag.