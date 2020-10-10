Africa Women in Film and TV Empowerment Program, ‘AWIFTEP’, supports AFFIF 2020

As the countdown to Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF) 2020 begins, the African Women in Film and TV Empowerment Program (AWIFTEP), a program supporting the development of African women entrepreneurs within the film and TV industry has indicated interest in partnering with AFFIF 2020.

The program, which is scheduled to hold from November 3-7, 2020, at the Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF) 2020 -virtual access, and broadcast globally via Youtube live on the festival channel FFIF TV, is in collaboration with Ascend Studios Foundation (ASF).

AWIFTEP’s reach that extends across Africa where promoting women’s economic empowerment is a principal priority and will be a great asset to aspiring filmmakers. The body among others will be holding virtually facilitated sessions with industry experts covering all relevant topics on film for impact. They will also help African Women in Film and TV become key industry players through networking, capacity building, mentorship and access to funding.

The program is targeted at upcoming female producers, directors, writers of Africa descent, between the ages of 18 to 45, and who are passionate about impactful films.

Film For Impact Foundation which is in partnership with High Definition Film Studio will hold the maiden edition of the “Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF)”, theme “Break The Cycle” via Virtual Access from November 3-7, 2020.

Bright Wonder Obasi, who is the President of High Definition Film Academy, CEO of High Definition Film Studio, Founder and Executive Director of Film For Impact Foundation & Fellowship, pioneer of Script2Screen Africa Reality TV project and Festival Director of Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF), said: “Film For Impact Festival is dedicated to showcasing, celebrating, and empowering films and filmmakers committed to social change themes in movie production across the continent of Africa and the world.”

He said: “The hybrid Film Festival, which will screen short and feature narrative and documentary films with purpose over a 5-day period, will also host film premieres, master classes, panel discussions, workshops, an Impact Carnival, and climax with an Impact Award ceremony, which will honor extraordinary achievements in filmmaking and driving social change through films.”

Bright Obasi disclosed that, themes to be explored at the festival include Building Accountable Systems & Leaders for a Corruption free Society, Women Empowerment & Gender Based Violence, Women in film, Human Trafficking, Human Right & Criminal Justice, Climate Change, Security, Peace & Conflict Resolution, The future of Film Distribution & social change contents, Reflections on the COVID 19 pandemic & Opportunities, Technology as a tool for social change.

“Application closes on Friday October 23, 2020 by 11:59pm wat and viewers can subscribe to the festival Youtube channel @FFIF TV so they can get notified of upcoming events. They can also follow Africa Film For Impact Festival on Instagram, Facebook, and twitter @affif.ng and @filmforimpactng

The highly talented filmmaker also said the official website of AFFIF remains www.affif.com.ng and email affif.com.ng@gmail.com.

