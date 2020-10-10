News

Africa Women in Film and TV Empowerment Program, ‘AWIFTEP’, supports AFFIF 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comments Off on Africa Women in Film and TV Empowerment Program, ‘AWIFTEP’, supports AFFIF 2020

 

As the countdown to Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF) 2020 begins, the African Women in Film and TV Empowerment Program (AWIFTEP), a program supporting the development of African women entrepreneurs within the film and TV industry has indicated interest in partnering with AFFIF 2020.

 

The program, which is scheduled to hold from November 3-7, 2020, at the Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF) 2020 -virtual access, and broadcast globally via Youtube live on the festival channel FFIF TV, is in collaboration with Ascend Studios Foundation (ASF).

AWIFTEP’s reach that extends across Africa where promoting women’s economic empowerment is a principal priority and will be a great asset to aspiring filmmakers. The body among others will be holding virtually facilitated sessions with industry experts covering all relevant topics on film for impact. They will also help African Women in Film and TV become key industry players through networking, capacity building, mentorship and access to funding.

 

The program is targeted at upcoming female producers, directors, writers of Africa descent, between the ages of 18 to 45, and who are passionate about impactful films.

 

Film For Impact Foundation which is in partnership with High Definition Film Studio will hold the maiden edition of the “Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF)”, theme “Break The Cycle” via Virtual Access from November 3-7, 2020.

 

Bright Wonder Obasi, who is the President of High Definition Film Academy, CEO of High Definition Film Studio, Founder and Executive Director of Film For Impact Foundation & Fellowship, pioneer of Script2Screen Africa Reality TV project and Festival Director of Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF), said: “Film For Impact Festival is dedicated to showcasing, celebrating, and empowering films and filmmakers committed to social change themes in movie production across the continent of Africa and the world.”

 

He said: “The hybrid Film Festival, which will screen short and feature narrative and documentary films with purpose over a 5-day period, will also host film premieres, master classes, panel discussions, workshops, an Impact Carnival, and climax with an Impact Award ceremony, which will honor extraordinary achievements in filmmaking and driving social change through films.”

 

Bright Obasi disclosed that, themes to be explored at the festival include Building Accountable Systems & Leaders for a Corruption free Society, Women Empowerment & Gender Based Violence, Women in film, Human Trafficking, Human Right & Criminal Justice, Climate Change, Security, Peace & Conflict Resolution, The future of Film Distribution & social change contents, Reflections on the COVID 19 pandemic & Opportunities, Technology as a tool for social change.

 

“Application closes on Friday October 23, 2020 by 11:59pm wat and viewers can subscribe to the festival Youtube channel @FFIF TV so they can get notified of upcoming events. They can also follow Africa Film For Impact Festival on Instagram, Facebook, and twitter @affif.ng and @filmforimpactng

 

The highly talented filmmaker also said the official website of AFFIF remains www.affif.com.ng and email affif.com.ng@gmail.com.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

ECWA President to FG: Provide protection, resettle displaced Southern Kaduna villagers

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Dr. Stephen Panya has call on the federal and state governments to endeavour to resettle the displaced Southern Kaduna indigenous people back to their various villages and provide them adequate security.   Rev. Panya, in a press statement signed and issued to journalists on Saturday […]
News

Mali coup: Opposition rejects transition deal as ‘power grab’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The opposition coalition which led mass protests in Mali ahead of last month’s coup has rejected a transition charter. On Saturday, the country’s military leadership agreed to establish an 18-month interim government until an election could take place. It followed three days of talks with opposition and civil society groups, reports the BBC. But […]
News

Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu assures residents of violence-free election

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo Governorship election, has assured residents of Edo State of a violencefree election while calling on his main opposition, the PDP, to shun provocative acts and campaign based on issues, not insults and name-calling. He said this while addressing media executive in Lagos […]

%d bloggers like this: