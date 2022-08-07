Sports

Africa, World, C’wealth champion, the reign of Tobi Amusan

Charles Ogundiya

Rave of the moment in track and field, Tobi Amusan, on Sunday became the first Nigerian athlete, dead or alive to be crowned champion at all levels of athletics in the same year after successfully defending the Commonwealth Games title she won four years ago in Gold Coast, Australia.

The petite, 25-year-old ran a new Games Record of 12.30secs in the 100m hurdles final on Sunday at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.

The win makes Amusan the first and only Nigerian to be crowned African, Commonwealth and World Champion in the same year.

In June, the World Athletics Diamond League Trophy winner successfully defended her African Championships title, storming to a wind-aided 12.57secs, the fastest time in all conditions in the event’s history at the championships.

The Nigerian followed up with a historic feat. She won the 100m hurdles title at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA to become the first Nigerian to be crowned a world champion at World Athletics’ flagship event, as she achieved the victory in a record-breaking fashion, running a new 12.12secs to become the first Nigerian track and field star to set a world record.

 

