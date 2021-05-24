News

African airlines list factors slowing carriers’ growth

African airlines under the aegis of African Airlines Association (AFRAA) have listed imposition of taxes by governments, poor intra-Africa connectivity and high cost of jet A1, which prices is three per cent higher in Africa than in other regions, as some of the factors stunting the growth of the continent’s carriers.

 

Other debilitating factors include increasing number and dominance of African airlines in the continent, unfavourable business environment for investors and COVID- 19, which they said has had greater impact on their operation.

 

The carriers expressed their frustration at the recently concluded 9th Aviation Stakeholders’ Convention (ASC), a two-day webinar hosted by AFRAA and the Ethiopian Airlines Group, heavyweights of the aviation industry worldwide to brainstorm on plethora of issues bedeviling the sector and slowing down the recovery of the industry and proffering solutions to the issues.

 

The event titled: “Building Blocks For The Air Transport  Industry Recovery,” had in attendance the Secretary- General of AFRAA, Abdelrahmane Berthe, Minister of Transport, Ethiopia, Mrs. Dagmawit Moges, Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Tewolde GebreMariam, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Regional Vice-President, Middle East and Africa, Mr. Kamil H-Al-Awadhi, among others.

According to Berthe, AFRAA’s market analysis, 2021 airline capacity and traffic are projected to reach 60 per cent and 45 per cent respectively of those of 2019, the aviation industry is expected to lose $8.35billion this year. It had been said that Nigerian and African airlines would find it extremely difficult to be profitable as long as taxes, charges and high cost of aviation fuel persist.

 

Wole ShadareA former Regional Vice President, Africa and Middle East, IATA, Mohammed Ali Albakri, had, at the IATA 75th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit (WATS) holding in Seoul, South Korea which New Telegraph attended, noted that Africa is the region with the greatest aviation potential, but punitive taxes and high infrastructure and fuel costs are curtailing air transport’s benefits on the continent.

 

The African aviation industry loses $1.50 for each passenger it carries, with many airlines struggling to break even. Experts put average fuel cost in the continent at 35 per cent higher than the rest of the world, adding that even in oil producing countries, aviation fuel, otherwise known as JET A1, are not only expensive, but scarce in some cases.

 

Aviation fuel costs more in Nigeria and other oil producing countries than their counterparts that do not produce oil. For instance, in Nigeria, despite the stability in the lifting of aviation fuel across the country and the deregulation of the commodity, JET A1 has hit an all-time high of N270 per litre.

 

The skyrocketing price of JETA1 in Nigeria has added more to the pains of airlines, which use 30 per cent of their revenues for fuelling aircraft. Aviation fuel is central to the operations of an airline as it constitutes between 35 and 40 per cent of an airline’s cost.

 

The price of the commodity – laden with taxes – in the West African sub-region, is the highest in Africa. While the specialised fuel is sold for about $2.30 cents per gallon in Nigeria, $2.30 in Benin and $1.94 cents per gallon in Cameroon, it is sold for close to $3.14 cents in Ghana, which also produces oil. In Luanda, Angola (also an oil producing country), it costs $3.75 per gallon; Libreville $2.05 per gallon; Khartoum, Sudan $2.44 per gallon. It is only Equatorial Guinea that sells JET A1 for $0.46. Jet fuel prices in some African capitals are double the global average and it is pos  ing a threat to its aviation sector development.

The high cost of jet fuel in Africa compared to other regions due to distribution inefficiencies and infrastructure constraints has held back the development of airlines and fare reduction.

 

Apart from the issues of highly priced jet fuel, Africa’s jet fuel shortfall is expected to triple from 1.8 million tonnes in 2013 to around 5.2 million tonnes by 2025. As a result of the high fuel price, ticket prices are relatively high. If the fuel price comes down and costs of operations reduce, airlines are likely to bring down their fares.

