African airlines’ recovery post-COVID hits 76%

Wole Shadare

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) estimated that African airlines’ capacity deployed has reached 76.6 per cent pre-COVID-19 for the month of May 2022. Also, average jet fuel price continues to rise globally, impacting airlines operating costs, according to the continent’s airline body. It noted that from the mid-May average price of 146.5/bbl, impacted airlines with 2022 fuel bill stand at $121.1 billion. AFRAA is a trade association of airlines from the member states of the African Union (AU).

Founded in Accra, Ghana, in April 1968 and headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, AFRAA’s mission is to promote, serve African Airlines and champion Africa’s aviation industry.

The Association envisions a sustainable, interconnected and affordable Air Transport industry in Africa where African Airlines become key players and drivers of African economic development. AFRAA membership of 44 airlines cuts across the entire continent and includes all the major intercontinental African operators.

The Association members represent over 85 per cent of total international traffic carried by African airlines. AFRAA said that African airlines’ performance updates in May 2022 in the domestic markets remain dominant in both capacity and actual passenger carried.

According to the group, domestic demand at 42.1 per cent outperformed intra-Africa and intercontinental, which remained subdued at 30.2 per cent and 27.7 per cent for intra-Africa and intercontinental respectively. The percentage of international routes operated by African airlines is estimated to reach an impressive 92.2 per cent in May 2022 compared to February 2020.

The Intra-African passenger traffic recovery is estimated at 74 per cent in May due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in several African countries. It noted: “Generally across Africa, passenger traffic volumes remain low because of the high ticket cost and travel apathy. It is hoped that with the continued relaxation of lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions in many countries, traffic will increase as we approach the summer holiday peak season.

“Airline revenues remained low with many operators battling cash-flow issues. Full-year revenue loss for African airlines for 2022 is estimated at $4.1 billion, equivalent to 23.4 per cent of the 2019 revenues. In 2021, African airlines cumulatively lost $8.6 billion in revenues due to the impact of the pandemic, representing 49.8 per cent of 2019 revenues.

AFRAA equally disclosed that a total of 27 states in the Africa-India Ocean have eased travel restrictions by removing the requirement for testing on fully vaccinated passengers.

The list of the countries includes South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Mauritius, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Sao Tome & Principe, DRC, Congo Republic, Zambia, Mali, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Niger, Somalia, Mauritania, Eswatini and Ghana

Since May 18, travelers (excluding children below age 12) to Morocco are required to present a vaccination certificate or a PCR test result of not exceeding 72 hours. Just last week, Chairman, APG and travel consultant, Mr. Adefemi Adefope, admitted that so far and to a large extent, the aviation industry in Africa has recovered from the COVID-19 crisis. Adefope said: “We are about 70 per cent of where we were in 2019.

Business travel was the slowest to recover for obvious reasons. Technically, we are still in the pandemic because the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not declared the pandemic ended because of the implications on employees, but tourism has picked up.

“If you go to Dubai today, you will see so many Nigerians there. You will think that we have all relocated. People are itching to go on holiday because it helps everybody mentally. That has helped to jumpstart the travel business. We are hoping that business travel would start, which would be slowed down during the elections.

We hope that things will work out well. “First of all, the airline business is a loss-making business. Like Richard Branson said that he was a billionaire when he started Virgin Atlantic, today, he is a millionaire. He lost hundreds of millions. Nigeria is a very expensive country to operate in any area because we are import-dependent.

The airlines are using largely imported products, even with uniforms. If the uniforms are properly made, they are supposed to be fire retardant uniforms, which we do not manufacture locally. “They are being subsidised somehow like petrol.

We are all driving around because our petrol is subsidised and the business plans, unfortunately for some of these airlines, are based on the perceived success of other airlines.”

