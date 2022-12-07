News

African airlines to post $638 million loss in 2022

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Despite economic uncertainties, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about 2023, predicting that it expects a return to profitability for the global airline industry as airlines continue to cut losses to their business in 2022 stemming from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IATA disclosed that in 2023 the airline industry is expected to tip into profitability as carriers are anticipated to earn a global net profit of $4.7 billion on revenues of $779 billion (0.6% net margin). This expected improvement comes despite growing economic uncertainties as global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth slows to 1.3 per cent (from 2.9 per cent in 2022). In the same vein, African airlines are expected to post a loss of $638 million in 2022, narrowing to a loss of $213 million in 2023.

Passenger demand growth of 27.4 per cent is expected to outpace capacity growth of 21.9 per cent. According to IATA, the clearing house for over 290 global airlines, cumulatively, in 2023, airlines are expected to post a net profit of $4.7 billion – a 0.6 per cent net profit margin, adding that it is the first profit since 2019 when industry net profits were $26.4 billion (3.1per cent margin). In 2023, airline net losses are expected to be $6.9 billion (an improvement on the $9.7 billion loss for 2022 in IATA’s June outlook). This is significantly better than the losses of $42.0 billion and $137.7 billion that were realised in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

The Director-General of IATA, Willie Walsh, said resilience had been the hallmark for airlines in the COVID-19 crisis, addingthatastheylook to 2023, the financial recovery would take shape with a first industry profit since 2019. His words: “That is a great achievement considering the scale of the financial and economic damage caused by government-imposed pandemic restrictions. But a $4.7 billion profit on industry revenues of $779 billion also illustrates that there is much more ground to cover to put the global industry on a solid financial footing. “Many airlines are sufficiently profitable to attract the capital needed to drive the industry forward as it decarbonises. But many others are struggling for a variety of reasons. These include onerous regulation, high costs, inconsistent government policies, inefficient infrastructure, and a value chain where the rewards of connecting the world are not equitably distributed.” The IATA boss maintained that the expected profits for 2023 are razor-thin but noted that it is incredibly significant that they have turned the corner to profitability. “The challenges that airlines will face in 2023, while complex, will fall into our areas of experience. The industry has built a great capability to adjust to fluctuations in the economy, major cost items like fuel prices, and passenger preferences.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Southern govs’ll resist northern candidates in 2023 –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Oluwaro t i m i Akeredolu has disclosed that governors within the region would resist any parties aiming to field a northerner as a presidential candidate come 2023.   Akeredolu who is also the Governor of Ondo State said the Southern Governors across the three major political parties of […]
News Top Stories

NIN registration: We don’t know what it means –Rural dwellers

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Adebayo Yousuph

Following hitches faced by many mobile phone subscribers in linking their Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) with valid National Identification Numbers (NINs), Saturday Telegraph investigation has revealed that many Nigerians, especially those in the rural communities and hinterlands across the states of the Federation are still oblivious of the real intent of the government’s directive on […]
News

DSS removed my surveillance cameras in my house before going into operation –Igboho

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The leader of a group clamouring for Yoruba nation and activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has alleged that he was being persecuted by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and that the surveillance cameras in his house were removed by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) before they descended on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica