African airlines’ traffic up 69.5%, 1.0% increase in cargo – IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has reported a 67.7 per cent upsurge in August 2022 air traffic, compared to the same month in 2021, mirroring a continued strong rebound in the air travel sector, with global traffic at 73.7 per cent of pre-crisis levels.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported on Thursday a 67.7 per cent upsurge in air traffic in August 2022 — measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) — compared to the same month in 2021, mirroring a continued strong rebound in the air travel sector, with global traffic at 73.7 per cent of pre-crisis levels.

In the passenger market in August 2022 vs August 2021, African airlines’ experienced a 69.5 per cent rise in traffic (measured by Revenue Passenger Kilometres – RPKs – flown and increased capacity by 45.3 per cent.

The continent also saw its load factors climb by 10.8 percentage points to 75.9 per cent. This is compared with a 67.7 per cent rise in global traffic, which now stands at 73.7 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Africa has a 1.9 per cent share of the world airline passenger market. In the air cargo sector, during the same comparable period, African airlines recorded a 1.0 per cent increase in cargo volumes (an improvement on July 2022 when volumes contracted by -3.5%), and reduced capacity by 1.4 per cent.

This compares with a global -8.3 per cent fall in demand for air cargo transport (a slight improvement on the -9.7 per cent decline in July). Africa represents 1.9% of the world air cargo market.

“The Northern Hemisphere peak summer travel season finished on a high note. Considering the prevailing economic uncertainties, travel demand is progressing well,” IATA’s Director-General, Willie Walsh said, adding that “the removal or easing of travel restrictions at some key Asian destinations, including Japan, will certainly accelerate the recovery in Asia.”

Walsh further noted that “Mainland China is the last major market retaining severe COVID-19 entry restrictions.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...