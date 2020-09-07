African Alliance appoints Adekola Acting MD/CEO

Business

The Board of Directors of African Alliance Insurance Plc has appointed Olabisi Adekola as the Acting Managing Director of the foremost insurer effective September 1, 2020.

 

This follows the exit of the immediate past Managing Director of the company, Mrs Funmi Omo, after 30 years of meritorious service. Adekola is a financial analyst, investment manager and proven business continuity leader with over 25 years’ experience in financial management, internal audit and accounting.

 

She began her career at Nigerian Hoechst in the mid-90s before joining African Alliance in 1997 as Assistant Superintendent in the Finance department. She rose through the ranks across various Finance/Audit functions to Head the Finance department as Assistant General Manager (Finance and Investment) in 2010.

 

She was promoted Executive Director (Finance) in 2012 capping a brilliant lateral growth in the company. Adekola holds an MBA in Financial Management from the Lagos State University and is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and Association of Investment Advisors and Portfolio Managers (FIAPM); an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACTI), Nigeria Institute of Management and Business Continuity Professional, Disaster Recovery International.

 

A brilliant mind, Adekola is also an alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School.

 

By this appointment, albeit in acting capacity, Adekola becomes the latest in the elite line of home-grown managing directors the sixty-year old company has produced, further reinforcing the widely held notion that the company is a breeding ground of talents and outstanding professionals. She has since resumed in office.

