African Alliance earns ISO 22301:2012

Nigeria’s foremost life insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, has been awarded the ISO 22401:2012 certificatefor Business Continuity Management (BCM). The certificate, which was awarded by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) signifies that African Alliance has met the requirements for BusinessContinuity Management (BCM). ISO 22301:2012 is a globally recognized Business Continuity management standard developed and published by the International Standards Organization (ISO).

This standard provides a model that organizations of all types and sizes can use in building an effective Business Continuity System. ISO 22301 specifies the requirements for a management system to protect against, reduce the likelihood of and ensure a business recovers from disruptive incidents. “We promised our stakeholders that we would be with them for life, the achievement of the ISO certificate for Business Continuity Management further validates that promise.

It is another testament to our unflinching commitment to providingour customers the best of us come rain or shine,” said OlabisiAdekola, the firm’s Executive Director, Finance, who also doubles as the Business Continuity Management Leader.

“Recall that at the start of the global pandemic, African Alliance was one of the earliest to activate its Business Continuity plans which enabled us to effectively deliver on our various commitments to our esteemed customers nationwide with very little disruption,” Adekola added.

In his statement, the firm’s Brand, Media and Communications Manager, Bankole Banjo, said “For 60 years and counting, we have navigated the murkiest of waters and survived it all. The achievement of the ISO 22301 accreditationtherefore provides further assurance that African Alliance has a robust program in place to maintain business continuity, even under the most unforeseen and challenging conditions.” Incorporated in 1960, African Alliance is a leading life insurer with over 20 branches and sales outlets servicing over 50,000 customers nationwide.

