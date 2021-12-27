Business

African Alliance Insurance excites customers with N7.5bn claims

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Foremost life insurer, African Alliance Insurance Plc, has revealed that in the month of December 2021, it has paid N475 million claims to its customers ahead of the yuletide season. This is part of a larger N7.5 billion claims paid thus far in the year. Speaking on the firm’s claims profile, Joyce Ojemudia, MD/ CEO, African Alliance Insurance Plc, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to satisfying her teeming policyholders. According to her, “at African Alliance Insurance Plc, we are in the business of paying genuine claims as due.

This is more important as the year rolls to an end with many uncertainties that may affect the festivities. For us, we have promised we will be with them for life, this is our ongoing fulfilment of that mantra.” Going further, she restated the company’s long history of claims payment while informing stakeholder that the firm has instituted a seamless claims process, which included “fortifying the claims unit with agile and nimble claims experts enabled by technology to join the team on ground. This has resulted in a faster processing time for claims. As we end this year on a good note, we are reassuring our customers that we won’t renege on our commitment to paying claims as due.”

According to the year-to-date breakdown presented to the media, the life insurer has paid N1.23 billion in Individual Life claims; N1.36 billion Group Life; N626 million Takaful; N25.2 million Esusu payouts as well as N4.35 billion in annuity payments. Incorporated in 1960, African Alliance Insurance Plc is widely regarded as the strongest and most experienced life insurance specialist in these climes.

 

Our Reporters

